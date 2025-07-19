Kamal, London Chamber discuss ways to enhance bilateral trade

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Commerce, Jam Kamal has held a meeting with the London Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) and discussed ways and means to enhance bilateral trade.

Highlighting Pakistan’s surging IT exports, which crossed USD 3.2 billion in FY 2023–24, the minister invited LCCI members to engage with Pakistan’s dynamic tech ecosystem — now ranked second globally for freelance IT professionals.

He stressed the importance of collaboration in emerging fields like artificial intelligence and blockchain, and outlined Pakistan’s innovative fintech capacities, including early blockchain-powered remittance solutions and growing interest in digital assets and decentralized finance.

The minister also underscored Pakistan’s readiness for green investment, inviting UK firms to partner in Pakistan’s renewable energy transition. He proposed regular business forums and LCCI-led trade missions to Pakistan focusing on underutilized sectors.

At the Pakistan Britain Business Council (PBBC), the minister recognized the Council’s vital role in bridging public and private sector actors across both countries. The Council lauded Pakistan government’s efforts in reviving PIA’s operations to UK and stressed how this will help in upping trade of perishables.

The minister encouraged PBBC to expand its support to non-traditional Pakistani exports and SMEs, particularly in IT services, women-led entrepreneurship, and cultural industries. He stressed the importance of academic and industry linkages, diaspora engagement, and leveraging the Council’s platform for tourism promotion and trade policy feedback.

In his meeting with the UK–Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (UKPCCI), the minister called for enhanced matchmaking between UK importers and reliable Pakistani suppliers. He urged the chamber to mobilize diaspora-led investments in Pakistan through joint ventures, franchising, and startup incubation, and proposed greater support for tourism and culture-focused initiatives.

He also highlighted the need for joint accelerators, digital services B2B platforms, and tech-centered business missions to enhance Pakistan’s visibility in the UK digital economy. A member of the chamber spoke to the minister about introducing solar powered household heating appliances to the Pakistan market, while another member showed interest in travelling to Pakistan to establish supply chains for in demand fruits and vegetables exportable from Pakistan to UK’s largest retailers.

The minister directed Trade Wing’s team to get in touch with the businesses and pursue the commercial connectivity. The day ended with a dinner with London’s Pakistani community’s academics, business professionals, IT sector companies and software houses. The minister stressed the role of private sector, need of further engagement with the chambers, businesses and SMEs in Pakistan.

He also met with the Birmingham Chamber of Commerce during his visit to the UK, where he emphasized Pakistan’s commitment to diversifying its export portfolio in line with the United Kingdom’s evolving industrial and consumer needs.

Highlighting the rising trade volumes with the Midlands region, the minister showcased Pakistan’s emerging strengths in non-traditional sectors such as processed foods, fisheries, pharmaceuticals, leather goods, IT services, furniture, ceramics, and sports goods.

He invited Birmingham-based businesses to explore high-quality Pakistani exports including Basmati rice, mangoes, and Halal-certified processed food products. In particular, he presented Pakistan as a dependable partner for the UK’s advanced manufacturing and automotive supply chains — citing Pakistan’s cost-effective production base, expertise in light engineering and metal fabrication, and its proven track record in supplying components to global automotive brands.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025