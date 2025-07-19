SPI-based inflation slows down

ISLAMABAD: The Sensitive Price Index (SPI)-based inflation upward trend slowed down as it increased by 0.38percent for the current week ended on July 17, 2025 compared to 0.95percent in the previous week.

The statistics issued by Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) show a major increase in the prices of chicken 8.31percent, eggs 5.87percent, diesel 4.15percent, petrol two percent, onions 1.76percent, garlic 1.70percent, potatoes 1.46percent, firewood 0.49percent, cooked daal 0.35percent, mutton and powdered milk 0.31percent each and cigarettes 0.25percent.

On the other hand, a decrease is observed in the prices of tomatoes 9.34percent, bananas 1.57percent, LPG 0.95percent, pulse gram 0.31percent, moong 0.30percent, wheat flour 0.25percent, cooking oil 5-litre and sugar 0.21percent each and IRRI-6/9 0.05percent.

During the week, out of 51 items, prices of 22 items (43.14percent) increased, nine items (17.65percent) decreased and 20 items (39.22percent) remained stable.

The Year-on-Year trend depicts a decrease of 1.61percent. Major decrease is observed in the prices of onions 48.65percent, tomatoes 48.44percent, electricity charges for Q1 37.62percent, garlic 23.17percent, wheat flour 22.56percent, maash 20.67percent, tea Lipton 17.93percent, potatoes 13.69percent, masoor 9.02percent and petrol 1.24percent.

While major increase is observed in the prices of ladies sandal 55.62percent, sugar 27.76percent, moong 17.91percent, beef 14.62percent, gur 12.50percent, vegetable ghee 2.5kg 12.46percent, vegetable ghee 1kg 12.32percent, chicken 11.77percent, firewood 10.77percent, bananas 9.67percent, lawn printed 7.32percent and georgette 7.20percent.

