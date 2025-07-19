BML 4.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.24%)
BOP 12.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.53%)
CNERGY 7.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.12%)
CPHL 83.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-1.48%)
DCL 13.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-3.5%)
DGKC 171.88 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-0.84%)
FCCL 46.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.67%)
FFL 15.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.45%)
GCIL 26.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.69%)
HUBC 148.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.74 (-1.16%)
KEL 5.31 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.76%)
KOSM 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.34%)
LOTCHEM 20.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.53%)
MLCF 84.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.34 (-1.57%)
NBP 125.00 Decreased By ▼ -3.85 (-2.99%)
PAEL 40.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-2.73%)
PIAHCLA 21.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.26%)
PIBTL 10.13 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.4%)
POWER 14.00 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.43%)
PPL 163.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-0.29%)
PREMA 41.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-1.5%)
PRL 32.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-2.07%)
PTC 22.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-3.01%)
SNGP 115.45 Decreased By ▼ -2.52 (-2.14%)
SSGC 44.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-2.43%)
TELE 7.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.25%)
TPLP 9.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.68%)
TREET 23.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.38%)
TRG 55.82 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-2.09%)
WTL 1.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.32%)
BR100 14,134 Decreased By -4.9 (-0.03%)
BR30 39,571 Decreased By -563.9 (-1.4%)
KSE100 138,597 Decreased By -68.1 (-0.05%)
KSE30 42,341 Decreased By -12.3 (-0.03%)
Jul 19, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2025-07-19

SPI-based inflation slows down

Hamza Habib Published 19 Jul, 2025 06:12am

ISLAMABAD: The Sensitive Price Index (SPI)-based inflation upward trend slowed down as it increased by 0.38percent for the current week ended on July 17, 2025 compared to 0.95percent in the previous week.

The statistics issued by Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) show a major increase in the prices of chicken 8.31percent, eggs 5.87percent, diesel 4.15percent, petrol two percent, onions 1.76percent, garlic 1.70percent, potatoes 1.46percent, firewood 0.49percent, cooked daal 0.35percent, mutton and powdered milk 0.31percent each and cigarettes 0.25percent.

On the other hand, a decrease is observed in the prices of tomatoes 9.34percent, bananas 1.57percent, LPG 0.95percent, pulse gram 0.31percent, moong 0.30percent, wheat flour 0.25percent, cooking oil 5-litre and sugar 0.21percent each and IRRI-6/9 0.05percent.

SPI-based inflation rises

During the week, out of 51 items, prices of 22 items (43.14percent) increased, nine items (17.65percent) decreased and 20 items (39.22percent) remained stable.

The Year-on-Year trend depicts a decrease of 1.61percent. Major decrease is observed in the prices of onions 48.65percent, tomatoes 48.44percent, electricity charges for Q1 37.62percent, garlic 23.17percent, wheat flour 22.56percent, maash 20.67percent, tea Lipton 17.93percent, potatoes 13.69percent, masoor 9.02percent and petrol 1.24percent.

While major increase is observed in the prices of ladies sandal 55.62percent, sugar 27.76percent, moong 17.91percent, beef 14.62percent, gur 12.50percent, vegetable ghee 2.5kg 12.46percent, vegetable ghee 1kg 12.32percent, chicken 11.77percent, firewood 10.77percent, bananas 9.67percent, lawn printed 7.32percent and georgette 7.20percent.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

PBS Sensitive Price Index SPI commodity prices Sugar prices vegetable ghee prices SPI inflation

Comments

200 characters

SPI-based inflation slows down

$2.45bn FDI fetched in FY25

Discontinuation of ED collection opposed: KP govt urges Power Division to reconsider decision

June FCA: CPPA-G seeks 65 paisa negative adjustment

Nepra issues pending notifications for KE tariffs

Dar reviews FDI landscape

Bureaucracy misaligned with global standards: PM

PM seeks private investment in shipping sector

FY25 seafood exports soar 11.44pc to $465.4m YoY

June food products’ exports decline 32pc YoY, 37pc MoM

Judges’ transfer: IK challenges order of SC CB

Read more stories