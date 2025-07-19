BML 4.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.24%)
C/A posts surplus of over $2bn after 14 years

Rizwan Bhatti Published 19 Jul, 2025 06:12am

KARACHI: Pakistan’s current account balance recorded a surplus of over 2 billion dollars in the last fiscal year (FY25) for the first time in 14 years, driven by a substantial increase in workers’ remittances.

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Friday reported that Pakistan has achieved a current account surplus of $2.1 billion in FY25 as against a deficit of $2.1 billion in the previous year (FY24).

Khurram Schehzad, Advisor to the finance minister, has said that annual current account surplus has been recorded after a gap of 14 years, and the largest surplus in 22 years. He termed it a key development on the external front of Pakistan’s economy, adding that the overall economic performance is encouraging and the country is on the right track due to appropriate policy measures.

Monthly basis, the current account balance for the last month (June) of FY25 also posted a surplus of $328 million, compared to deficit of $500 million in June 2024. In addition, current statistics of June 2025 are also better than May 2025, in which the country posted $84 million deficit.

Economists attribute this improvement to robust policy measures and consistent efforts by the federal government and the SBP to strengthen the external account and channel remittances through formal avenues.

They said that all time high inflows of remittances is the major factor was behind the current account surplus in the last fiscal year. “The remarkable shift was primarily fuelled by a sharp rise in workers’ remittances, which provided crucial support to the external account,” they added.

In a historic economic milestone, with a significant 27 percent growth, Pakistan recorded its highest-ever home remittance inflows, exceeding $38 billion during the last fiscal year FY25.

According to SBP, Pakistan’s trade deficit widened by $4.6 billion to $26.78 billion in FY25, compared to $22.18 billion in FY24. The increase was primarily driven by a higher import bill amid a pickup in economic activity.

During the period under review, import bill increased by 11 percent to $59 billion from $53 billion. Exports also posted 4 percent or $1.295 billion growth to reach $32.295 billion in FY25 from $31 billion in FY24.

Khurram Schehzad said that Real Effective Exchange Rate (REER) index has also dropped further to 96.6, rendering PKR more competitive against US$, which should support country’s exports and keep external account in check.

In addition, Pakistan Stock Market continues to be in the top Global rankings, currently 4th best globally Jul-25 to date, he said and added that on Friday Pakistan Equities Market (KSE-100) also crossed 140,000 points during the intraday trading, making a historic mark in its history, with market value crossing Rs 16.8 trillion (close to $60bn).

