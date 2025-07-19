BML 4.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.24%)
BOP 12.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.53%)
CNERGY 7.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.12%)
CPHL 83.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-1.48%)
DCL 13.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-3.5%)
DGKC 171.88 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-0.84%)
FCCL 46.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.67%)
FFL 15.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.45%)
GCIL 26.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.69%)
HUBC 148.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.74 (-1.16%)
KEL 5.31 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.76%)
KOSM 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.34%)
LOTCHEM 20.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.53%)
MLCF 84.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.34 (-1.57%)
NBP 125.00 Decreased By ▼ -3.85 (-2.99%)
PAEL 40.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-2.73%)
PIAHCLA 21.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.26%)
PIBTL 10.13 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.4%)
POWER 14.00 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.43%)
PPL 163.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-0.29%)
PREMA 41.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-1.5%)
PRL 32.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-2.07%)
PTC 22.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-3.01%)
SNGP 115.45 Decreased By ▼ -2.52 (-2.14%)
SSGC 44.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-2.43%)
TELE 7.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.25%)
TPLP 9.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.68%)
TREET 23.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.38%)
TRG 55.82 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-2.09%)
WTL 1.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.32%)
BR100 14,134 Decreased By -4.9 (-0.03%)
BR30 39,571 Decreased By -563.9 (-1.4%)
KSE100 138,597 Decreased By -68.1 (-0.05%)
KSE30 42,341 Decreased By -12.3 (-0.03%)
Jul 19, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-07-19

June food products’ exports decline 32pc YoY, 37pc MoM

Hamza Habib Published 19 Jul, 2025 06:12am

ISLAMABAD: Exports of food products showed a decline of 32 per cent in June 2025 on year-on-year basis and 37 per cent on month-on-month basis. Whereas textile exports up by 7.59 per cent on year-on-year basis and decline less than one per cent on month-on month basis.

According to advance released of foreign trade figures of June 2025 issued by Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS), the exports in June 2025 totalled $2.48 billion (provisional) as compared to $2.7 billion in May 2025, showing a decrease of 7.26 per cent over May 2025 and of 3.17 per cent as compared to $2,56 billion in June 2024.

Exports of food products remained $367.7 million, compared to $584.5 million in previous month of May and $544 million of June 2024, showing decline of 32 per cent on year-on-year basis and 37 per cent on month-on-month basis. Rice exports declined by 51 per cent on year-on-year basis and 37.4 per cent on month-on-month basis.

However, the export of tobacco jumped by more than 300 per cent on year-on-year basis and 16.3 per cent on month-on-month basis. Vegetables exports declined by 30 per cent and fruits by 25 per cent compared to corresponding period of previous year.

Main commodities of exports during June 2025 were knitwear $455 million showing increase of 6.4 per cent, bedwear $273 million up by 16.6 per cent, readymade garments $360 million increased by 10 per cent compared to June 2024. Towels, madeup articles (excl towels and bedwear), cotton yarn also showed the increasing trend, whereas cotton cloth exports declined by nine per cent and tents, canvas and tarpaulin exports by 30 per cent respectively.

Among other prominent exports, cement led by $885 million showing an impressive growth of 41 per cent over the corresponding period of previous year.

The exports during July–June 2024-2025 totalled $32.0 billion (provisional) against $30.7 billion during the corresponding period of last year showing an increase of 4.45 per cent. In terms of US dollars, the imports in June, 2025, totalled $4.87 billion (provisional) as compared to $5.24 billion in May 2025, showing a decrease of 6.97 per cent over May 2025 and of 1.85 per cent as compared to $ 4.94 billion in June 2024.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Trade PBS Exports foreign trade food products food products exports

Comments

200 characters

June food products’ exports decline 32pc YoY, 37pc MoM

$2.45bn FDI fetched in FY25

Discontinuation of ED collection opposed: KP govt urges Power Division to reconsider decision

June FCA: CPPA-G seeks 65 paisa negative adjustment

Nepra issues pending notifications for KE tariffs

Dar reviews FDI landscape

Bureaucracy misaligned with global standards: PM

PM seeks private investment in shipping sector

FY25 seafood exports soar 11.44pc to $465.4m YoY

Judges’ transfer: IK challenges order of SC CB

Read more stories