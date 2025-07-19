June food products’ exports decline 32pc YoY, 37pc MoM

ISLAMABAD: Exports of food products showed a decline of 32 per cent in June 2025 on year-on-year basis and 37 per cent on month-on-month basis. Whereas textile exports up by 7.59 per cent on year-on-year basis and decline less than one per cent on month-on month basis.

According to advance released of foreign trade figures of June 2025 issued by Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS), the exports in June 2025 totalled $2.48 billion (provisional) as compared to $2.7 billion in May 2025, showing a decrease of 7.26 per cent over May 2025 and of 3.17 per cent as compared to $2,56 billion in June 2024.

Exports of food products remained $367.7 million, compared to $584.5 million in previous month of May and $544 million of June 2024, showing decline of 32 per cent on year-on-year basis and 37 per cent on month-on-month basis. Rice exports declined by 51 per cent on year-on-year basis and 37.4 per cent on month-on-month basis.

However, the export of tobacco jumped by more than 300 per cent on year-on-year basis and 16.3 per cent on month-on-month basis. Vegetables exports declined by 30 per cent and fruits by 25 per cent compared to corresponding period of previous year.

Main commodities of exports during June 2025 were knitwear $455 million showing increase of 6.4 per cent, bedwear $273 million up by 16.6 per cent, readymade garments $360 million increased by 10 per cent compared to June 2024. Towels, madeup articles (excl towels and bedwear), cotton yarn also showed the increasing trend, whereas cotton cloth exports declined by nine per cent and tents, canvas and tarpaulin exports by 30 per cent respectively.

Among other prominent exports, cement led by $885 million showing an impressive growth of 41 per cent over the corresponding period of previous year.

The exports during July–June 2024-2025 totalled $32.0 billion (provisional) against $30.7 billion during the corresponding period of last year showing an increase of 4.45 per cent. In terms of US dollars, the imports in June, 2025, totalled $4.87 billion (provisional) as compared to $5.24 billion in May 2025, showing a decrease of 6.97 per cent over May 2025 and of 1.85 per cent as compared to $ 4.94 billion in June 2024.

