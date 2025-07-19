BML 4.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.24%)
Blast at Los Angeles sheriff’s facility leaves 3 dead

Reuters Published 19 Jul, 2025 06:12am

LOS ANGELES: An explosion at a Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department training facility has killed three deputies, Fox News and local media reported on Friday, though officials have not yet confirmed any deaths.

A spokesperson for the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department confirmed that an explosion occurred at the Biscailuz Center Academy Training in East Los Angeles. The spokesperson said the cause was under investigation and that they were not yet ready to confirm any deaths or injuries.

The Los Angeles Times newspaper, citing unnamed sources, reported that a bomb squad was moving some explosives when the blast occurred.

US Attorney General Pam Bondi wrote on social media that she had spoken US Attorney for the Central District of California Bill Essayli “about what appears to be a horrific incident that killed at least three at a law enforcement training facility in Los Angeles.”

Bondi said that federal agents were at the scene and working to learn more.

