BML 4.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.24%)
BOP 12.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.53%)
CNERGY 7.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.12%)
CPHL 83.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-1.48%)
DCL 13.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-3.5%)
DGKC 171.88 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-0.84%)
FCCL 46.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.67%)
FFL 15.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.45%)
GCIL 26.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.69%)
HUBC 148.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.74 (-1.16%)
KEL 5.31 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.76%)
KOSM 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.34%)
LOTCHEM 20.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.53%)
MLCF 84.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.34 (-1.57%)
NBP 125.00 Decreased By ▼ -3.85 (-2.99%)
PAEL 40.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-2.73%)
PIAHCLA 21.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.26%)
PIBTL 10.13 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.4%)
POWER 14.00 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.43%)
PPL 163.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-0.29%)
PREMA 41.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-1.5%)
PRL 32.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-2.07%)
PTC 22.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-3.01%)
SNGP 115.45 Decreased By ▼ -2.52 (-2.14%)
SSGC 44.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-2.43%)
TELE 7.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.25%)
TPLP 9.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.68%)
TREET 23.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.38%)
TRG 55.82 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-2.09%)
WTL 1.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.32%)
BR100 14,134 Decreased By -4.9 (-0.03%)
BR30 39,571 Decreased By -563.9 (-1.4%)
KSE100 138,597 Decreased By -68.1 (-0.05%)
KSE30 42,341 Decreased By -12.3 (-0.03%)
Jul 19, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2025-07-19

Target to achieve $60bn in exports over next 5 years: Ahsan

Naveed Butt Published July 19, 2025 Updated July 19, 2025 07:21am

ISLAMAABD: Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal said the government’s target is to achieve $60 billion in exports over the next five years.

While addressing a meeting of National Assembly Standing Committee on Planning, the minister said, “If we work with dedication, the dream of a $3 trillion economy by 2047 can become a reality.”

The committee met with Syed Abdul Qadir Gillani in the chair in the auditorium of the Ministry of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, Islamabad on Friday.

He said that for the first time in the country’s history, Rs1 trillion have been spent on PSDP (Public Sector Development Programme) projects. He said that a clear roadmap for “Uraan Pakistan” (Pakistan’s Ascent) to tackle the challenges the country faces.

He said that political stability and continuity of policies are essential for the completion of development projects. He said that a long-term integrated policy and a conducive environment are fundamental requirements for development.

The minister said that “everyone must work for the country’s economic growth, rising above political affiliations.” He said the Ministry of Planning has identified five solid pillars for sustainable economic growth.

The minister gave the committee an overview of Uraan Pakistan — the National Transformation Plan 2025–2030. He noted that earlier national five-year plans succeeded due to political continuity, unlike the present scenario, where frequent democratic disruptions have hindered progress. He emphasised that even the best ideas require a stable and enabling environment to flourish.

The minister highlighted Pakistan’s economic turnaround since 2022, stating that inflation had been brought down from double to single digits. He elaborated on the government’s strategic focus on the “Five Es”: Exports, E-Commerce, Energy, Environment, and Ethics — underlining them as critical pillars of the transformation agenda.

He said that under the second pillar of the “Five Es,” projects involving modern technology are being pursued.

He said that under the “Five Es,” the completion of water projects, in light of climate challenges, is a government priority. He said that the completion of the Diamer-Bhasha Dam is among the government’s top priorities.

He said that the government’s aim is to ensure the supply of affordable and reliable energy. Under the fifth pillar of the “Five Es,” the government is focusing particularly on human resource development, said the federal minister.

“After the 18th Constitutional Amendment, most departments have been devolved to the provinces, but centralisation of powers within the provinces has undermined its spirit. There should be a national dialogue on empowering local governments or creating new provinces to make Pakistan’s administrative structure more effective,” said the federal minister.

He said that controlling population growth is a national emergency and for this purpose, a National Task Force is being established.

He said that just as we defeated India in “Operation Bunyanum Marsoos,” we will achieve supremacy in the economic field with the same determination.

The minister said that the government has achieved significant success in controlling inflation. He said that climate change has created new challenges for the national economy.

The committee commenced with a follow-up discussion on the tragic Multan LPG tanker blast of January 2025. The committee raised serious concerns over the inquiry process and the distribution of compensation packages, particularly questioning why the elected member of the National Assembly was not consulted throughout the process. The committee recommended a reinvestigation into the incident.

Chairperson Syed Abdul Qadir Gillani expressed his resolve to pursue the matter across all relevant forums, vowing to ensure accountability and prevent future tragedies. The committee called for a comprehensive briefing on the case.

The meeting was attended by Committee Members Naz Baloch, Muhammad Moazzam Ali Khan, Farhan Chishti, Akhtar Bibi, Dawar Khan Kundi, and Yousaf Khan. Senior officials from the Ministry of Planning, Finance Division, OGRA, and other relevant departments were also present.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Pakistan Economy Ahsan iqbal PSDP Exports Planning Minister NA panel

Comments

200 characters

Target to achieve $60bn in exports over next 5 years: Ahsan

$2.45bn FDI fetched in FY25

Discontinuation of ED collection opposed: KP govt urges Power Division to reconsider decision

June FCA: CPPA-G seeks 65 paisa negative adjustment

Nepra issues pending notifications for KE tariffs

Dar reviews FDI landscape

Bureaucracy misaligned with global standards: PM

PM seeks private investment in shipping sector

FY25 seafood exports soar 11.44pc to $465.4m YoY

June food products’ exports decline 32pc YoY, 37pc MoM

Judges’ transfer: IK challenges order of SC CB

Read more stories