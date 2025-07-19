Target to achieve $60bn in exports over next 5 years: Ahsan

ISLAMAABD: Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal said the government’s target is to achieve $60 billion in exports over the next five years.

While addressing a meeting of National Assembly Standing Committee on Planning, the minister said, “If we work with dedication, the dream of a $3 trillion economy by 2047 can become a reality.”

The committee met with Syed Abdul Qadir Gillani in the chair in the auditorium of the Ministry of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, Islamabad on Friday.

He said that for the first time in the country’s history, Rs1 trillion have been spent on PSDP (Public Sector Development Programme) projects. He said that a clear roadmap for “Uraan Pakistan” (Pakistan’s Ascent) to tackle the challenges the country faces.

He said that political stability and continuity of policies are essential for the completion of development projects. He said that a long-term integrated policy and a conducive environment are fundamental requirements for development.

The minister said that “everyone must work for the country’s economic growth, rising above political affiliations.” He said the Ministry of Planning has identified five solid pillars for sustainable economic growth.

The minister gave the committee an overview of Uraan Pakistan — the National Transformation Plan 2025–2030. He noted that earlier national five-year plans succeeded due to political continuity, unlike the present scenario, where frequent democratic disruptions have hindered progress. He emphasised that even the best ideas require a stable and enabling environment to flourish.

The minister highlighted Pakistan’s economic turnaround since 2022, stating that inflation had been brought down from double to single digits. He elaborated on the government’s strategic focus on the “Five Es”: Exports, E-Commerce, Energy, Environment, and Ethics — underlining them as critical pillars of the transformation agenda.

He said that under the second pillar of the “Five Es,” projects involving modern technology are being pursued.

He said that under the “Five Es,” the completion of water projects, in light of climate challenges, is a government priority. He said that the completion of the Diamer-Bhasha Dam is among the government’s top priorities.

He said that the government’s aim is to ensure the supply of affordable and reliable energy. Under the fifth pillar of the “Five Es,” the government is focusing particularly on human resource development, said the federal minister.

“After the 18th Constitutional Amendment, most departments have been devolved to the provinces, but centralisation of powers within the provinces has undermined its spirit. There should be a national dialogue on empowering local governments or creating new provinces to make Pakistan’s administrative structure more effective,” said the federal minister.

He said that controlling population growth is a national emergency and for this purpose, a National Task Force is being established.

He said that just as we defeated India in “Operation Bunyanum Marsoos,” we will achieve supremacy in the economic field with the same determination.

The minister said that the government has achieved significant success in controlling inflation. He said that climate change has created new challenges for the national economy.

The committee commenced with a follow-up discussion on the tragic Multan LPG tanker blast of January 2025. The committee raised serious concerns over the inquiry process and the distribution of compensation packages, particularly questioning why the elected member of the National Assembly was not consulted throughout the process. The committee recommended a reinvestigation into the incident.

Chairperson Syed Abdul Qadir Gillani expressed his resolve to pursue the matter across all relevant forums, vowing to ensure accountability and prevent future tragedies. The committee called for a comprehensive briefing on the case.

The meeting was attended by Committee Members Naz Baloch, Muhammad Moazzam Ali Khan, Farhan Chishti, Akhtar Bibi, Dawar Khan Kundi, and Yousaf Khan. Senior officials from the Ministry of Planning, Finance Division, OGRA, and other relevant departments were also present.

