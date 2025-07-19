Pakistan extends airspace restrictions on Indian-registered aircraft

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has extended its airspace restrictions on all Indian-registered aircraft, including both civilian and military planes, as well as those owned or leased by Indian entities, the Pakistan Airports Authority announced on Friday.

According to the notification, aircraft operated by Indian airlines will not be allowed to use Pakistani airspace. The restriction, effective from 3:20 PM on July 18, will remain in force until 4:59 AM on August 24, 2025 (Pakistan Standard Time).

The move comes amid heightened diplomatic tensions between the two countries following Pakistan's repeated accusations of Indian involvement in state-sponsored terrorism, including cross-border subversion and recent violent incidents inside Pakistan. The airspace ban was initially imposed as part of broader national security measures and remains a signal of Islamabad’s protest against New Delhi’s alleged hostile actions.

