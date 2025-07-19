BML 4.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.24%)
BOP 12.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.53%)
CNERGY 7.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.12%)
CPHL 83.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-1.48%)
DCL 13.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-3.5%)
DGKC 171.88 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-0.84%)
FCCL 46.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.67%)
FFL 15.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.45%)
GCIL 26.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.69%)
HUBC 148.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.74 (-1.16%)
KEL 5.31 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.76%)
KOSM 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.34%)
LOTCHEM 20.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.53%)
MLCF 84.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.34 (-1.57%)
NBP 125.00 Decreased By ▼ -3.85 (-2.99%)
PAEL 40.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-2.73%)
PIAHCLA 21.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.26%)
PIBTL 10.13 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.4%)
POWER 14.00 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.43%)
PPL 163.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-0.29%)
PREMA 41.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-1.5%)
PRL 32.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-2.07%)
PTC 22.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-3.01%)
SNGP 115.45 Decreased By ▼ -2.52 (-2.14%)
SSGC 44.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-2.43%)
TELE 7.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.25%)
TPLP 9.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.68%)
TREET 23.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.38%)
TRG 55.82 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-2.09%)
WTL 1.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.32%)
BR100 14,134 Decreased By -4.9 (-0.03%)
BR30 39,571 Decreased By -563.9 (-1.4%)
KSE100 138,597 Decreased By -68.1 (-0.05%)
KSE30 42,341 Decreased By -12.3 (-0.03%)
Jul 19, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Technology Print 2025-07-19

Huawei Technologies license for vehicle tracking services suspended: PTA

Press Release Published July 19, 2025 Updated July 19, 2025 07:46am

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) said that Huawei Technologies (Private) Limited was granted Data CVAS License No DIR(L)/CVAS-877-PTA/2017, dated 8th September 2017, for tracking its vehicle fleet in Pakistan, said a press release.

The company, however, did not commence the intended operations, and the license was accordingly suspended solely due to non-commencement of services.

However, a segment of the media reported the suspension of the said license, creating the impression that Huawei Pakistan’s overall service provision had been suspended.

It is clarified that this suspension applies exclusively to the aforementioned license for vehicle tracking services and has no impact on any other operations provided by Huawei Technologies (Private) Limited to telecom operators in Pakistan.

All other operations engagements remain unaffected and continue as usual.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

huawei PTA Huawei Technologies Huawei Pakistan license vehicle tracking services

Comments

200 characters

Huawei Technologies license for vehicle tracking services suspended: PTA

$2.45bn FDI fetched in FY25

Discontinuation of ED collection opposed: KP govt urges Power Division to reconsider decision

June FCA: CPPA-G seeks 65 paisa negative adjustment

Nepra issues pending notifications for KE tariffs

Dar reviews FDI landscape

Bureaucracy misaligned with global standards: PM

PM seeks private investment in shipping sector

FY25 seafood exports soar 11.44pc to $465.4m YoY

June food products’ exports decline 32pc YoY, 37pc MoM

Judges’ transfer: IK challenges order of SC CB

Read more stories