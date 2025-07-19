Huawei Technologies license for vehicle tracking services suspended: PTA

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) said that Huawei Technologies (Private) Limited was granted Data CVAS License No DIR(L)/CVAS-877-PTA/2017, dated 8th September 2017, for tracking its vehicle fleet in Pakistan, said a press release.

The company, however, did not commence the intended operations, and the license was accordingly suspended solely due to non-commencement of services.

However, a segment of the media reported the suspension of the said license, creating the impression that Huawei Pakistan’s overall service provision had been suspended.

It is clarified that this suspension applies exclusively to the aforementioned license for vehicle tracking services and has no impact on any other operations provided by Huawei Technologies (Private) Limited to telecom operators in Pakistan.

All other operations engagements remain unaffected and continue as usual.

