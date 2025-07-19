Gold prices surge

KARACHI: Gold rebounded strongly on Friday, tracking a rise in global bullion value, up by $25 to trade at $3,351 per ounce, traders said.

The surge spurred the local gold prices upward by Rs2,500 to settle at Rs357,600 per tola and Rs2,143 to reach Rs306,584 per 10 grams, All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association said.

In a similar fashion, the domestic silver market posted an uptrend, growing by Rs48 to Rs4,012 per tola and Rs44 to Rs3,439 per 10 grams. Silver was selling at over $38 per ounce, the association added.

It is worth noting that the open market may trade gold and silver at different prices as compared to those fixed by the association officially.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025