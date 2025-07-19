Libyan armed forces chief meets naval chief

RAWALPINDI: Lieutenant General Saddam Khalifa Haftar, Commander-in-Chief of the Libyan Armed Forces, met with Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Naveed Ashraf at the Naval Headquarters.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), both sides discussed matters of mutual interest, regional security dynamics, and avenues for enhanced bilateral defence cooperation.

Admiral Ashraf briefed the visiting dignitary on Pakistan Navy’s initiatives to promote peace and maritime stability in the region through Regional Maritime Security Patrols (RMSP). General Haftar appreciated the Pakistan Navy’s efforts for ensuring maritime security and regional stability.

Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening defence ties between Pakistan and Libya, particularly in the maritime domain. The visit is expected to further boost military-to-military cooperation and deepen bilateral relations between the two countries.

