Punjab CM, Bangladesh HC for enhancing bilateral cooperation

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif met Bangladesh High Commissioner to Pakistan Iqbal Hussain Khan in which matters pertaining to enhancing bilateral cooperation, mutual trade, industry and agriculture were discussed.

The Bangladesh High Commissioner appreciated the public welfare initiatives and development projects of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif.

The Chief Minister while talking on the occasion said that Pakistan and Bangladesh are two branches of the same tree as our roots are deeply embedded in common history and culture. She outlined, “Punjab duly appreciates Bangladesh’s achievements in the field of garments industry, microfinance and women’s workforce. Collaboration in women-led industrial clusters and digital upskilling programs under the ‘Women First’ agenda from Bangladesh will be welcomed.”

She highlighted, “There is also a vast scope for extensive cooperation between Punjab and Bangladesh in the field of agriculture and food security. Under the MoU in January 2025, Punjab has exported 50,000 tonnes of high-quality rice to Bangladesh. For pharma and medical devices, Punjab can provide Bangladesh with world-class laboratories, cheaper surgical exports and joint branding opportunities.” She maintained, “Bangladesh’s steps such as ease of visa clearance, relaxation in inspection and abolition of Dhaka airport security desk manifest a sign of mutual trust.”

The CM affirmed, “We deeply welcome the establishment of the Pakistan-Bangladesh Joint Chamber of Commerce in Lahore and Dhaka. Bangladeshi investors will be provided with all possible facilities through One Window Business Centres. It is a great honour for us to participate in the Vision 2030 ‘Women First’ Summit, which is not just a diplomatic meeting but a foundation for a lasting partnership based on shared values, mutual respect.”

