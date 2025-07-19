BML 4.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.24%)
BOP 12.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.53%)
CNERGY 7.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.12%)
CPHL 83.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-1.48%)
DCL 13.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-3.5%)
DGKC 171.88 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-0.84%)
FCCL 46.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.67%)
FFL 15.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.45%)
GCIL 26.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.69%)
HUBC 148.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.74 (-1.16%)
KEL 5.31 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.76%)
KOSM 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.34%)
LOTCHEM 20.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.53%)
MLCF 84.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.34 (-1.57%)
NBP 125.00 Decreased By ▼ -3.85 (-2.99%)
PAEL 40.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-2.73%)
PIAHCLA 21.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.26%)
PIBTL 10.13 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.4%)
POWER 14.00 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.43%)
PPL 163.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-0.29%)
PREMA 41.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-1.5%)
PRL 32.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-2.07%)
PTC 22.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-3.01%)
SNGP 115.45 Decreased By ▼ -2.52 (-2.14%)
SSGC 44.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-2.43%)
TELE 7.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.25%)
TPLP 9.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.68%)
TREET 23.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.38%)
TRG 55.82 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-2.09%)
WTL 1.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.32%)
BR100 14,134 Decreased By -4.9 (-0.03%)
BR30 39,571 Decreased By -563.9 (-1.4%)
KSE100 138,597 Decreased By -68.1 (-0.05%)
KSE30 42,341 Decreased By -12.3 (-0.03%)
Jul 19, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-07-19

Punjab CM, Bangladesh HC for enhancing bilateral cooperation

Recorder Report Published 19 Jul, 2025 06:12am

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif met Bangladesh High Commissioner to Pakistan Iqbal Hussain Khan in which matters pertaining to enhancing bilateral cooperation, mutual trade, industry and agriculture were discussed.

The Bangladesh High Commissioner appreciated the public welfare initiatives and development projects of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif.

The Chief Minister while talking on the occasion said that Pakistan and Bangladesh are two branches of the same tree as our roots are deeply embedded in common history and culture. She outlined, “Punjab duly appreciates Bangladesh’s achievements in the field of garments industry, microfinance and women’s workforce. Collaboration in women-led industrial clusters and digital upskilling programs under the ‘Women First’ agenda from Bangladesh will be welcomed.”

She highlighted, “There is also a vast scope for extensive cooperation between Punjab and Bangladesh in the field of agriculture and food security. Under the MoU in January 2025, Punjab has exported 50,000 tonnes of high-quality rice to Bangladesh. For pharma and medical devices, Punjab can provide Bangladesh with world-class laboratories, cheaper surgical exports and joint branding opportunities.” She maintained, “Bangladesh’s steps such as ease of visa clearance, relaxation in inspection and abolition of Dhaka airport security desk manifest a sign of mutual trust.”

The CM affirmed, “We deeply welcome the establishment of the Pakistan-Bangladesh Joint Chamber of Commerce in Lahore and Dhaka. Bangladeshi investors will be provided with all possible facilities through One Window Business Centres. It is a great honour for us to participate in the Vision 2030 ‘Women First’ Summit, which is not just a diplomatic meeting but a foundation for a lasting partnership based on shared values, mutual respect.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

bilateral cooperation Maryam Nawaz Sharif Bangladesh High Commissioner

Comments

200 characters

Punjab CM, Bangladesh HC for enhancing bilateral cooperation

$2.45bn FDI fetched in FY25

Discontinuation of ED collection opposed: KP govt urges Power Division to reconsider decision

June FCA: CPPA-G seeks 65 paisa negative adjustment

Nepra issues pending notifications for KE tariffs

Dar reviews FDI landscape

Bureaucracy misaligned with global standards: PM

PM seeks private investment in shipping sector

FY25 seafood exports soar 11.44pc to $465.4m YoY

June food products’ exports decline 32pc YoY, 37pc MoM

Judges’ transfer: IK challenges order of SC CB

Read more stories