Death by loneliness

It came as very sad news that the body of actor and model Humaira Asghar Ali was found in an apartment in Karachi’s Defence Housing Authority. After her mortal remains were analyzed it turned out that she had passed away not a few days ago but a few months ago.

So unbelievable isn’t it that someone who is the heart-throb of thousands of fans across the country and abroad should meet their end in this manner. It was only a short while ago that another TV artist of even greater fame and stature was found dead in similar circumstances in her apartment; this time in another corner of Karachi, Gulshan-e-Iqbal.

It was veteran TV artist Ayesha Khan who was found dead in her apartment. It appeared that she had died of natural causes, as did Humaira Asghar. The question on everyone’s mind is what is killing these talented ladies and why those who were near and dear to them did not notice the signs and attempted to rectify the situation.

Apparently, both these ladies did not have a fatal ailment or at least not known to their immediate family or friends. Yes they had one affliction popularly known as loneliness. You might be surprised at my line of thinking but you will be even more surprised to know that loneliness is a disease that surpasses others. Research indicates that loneliness and social isolation are associated with an increased risk of early death, potentially more so than smoking or obesity.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) estimates that loneliness contributes to approximately 871,000 deaths annually, or around 100 deaths per hour. Among the many factors that lead to death in loneliness is living alone. Both the ladies in Karachi who passed away were living alone. The young TV actor had in fact estranged ties with her family so much so that after her death her father refused to accept her body and it was only after a few days that the brother came forward to receive the body for the last rites.

Loneliness is also a cultural factor. In western countries children when they achieve adulthood find it only natural to move out of their parents’ homes and start living on their own; so from an early age they are trained to live alone and it does not harm them mentally to set up house on their own. In our countries like India and Pakistan the family usually never breaks down and in some communities even the extended family lives close to each other with brothers living next door to each other with just a gate in between their bungalows.

It is only natural when brought up with this mental attitude and atmosphere for it to be a nerve-racking experience when any of us find themselves living alone. This is now happening increasingly with young people who move out to places in the Middle East, Europe and other parts of the world. Parents are invited maybe once a year during summer holidays and return back with fond memories but also the prospect of passing the rest of the year in solitude.

For some young people isolation is voluntary. Many young people in showbiz looking for stardom migrate to big cities like Karachi and Lahore sometime even in the face of opposition from their parents. Apparently, they are successful but only they know the trials and tribulations they undergo of which loneliness is the greatest challenge.

This cannot be compensated by any amount of money. I say this because after the death of a senior artist many of the close relatives in their comments emphasized that they sent money regularly to her. Alas they missed the point. It is not money or lack of it that was apparently the cause of her demise but loneliness the deadly disease that claims so many victims each year around the globe.

After the unfortunate deaths of these well-known artists there seems to be an awakening about the real problem and a young artist has formed a WhatsApp group to keep tabs on each other so that such tragedies do not occur in the future. Members of this group sign in regularly so that if one fails to contact they are checked and their condition ascertained. Better late than never. This group might not cure anyone’s loneliness but it at least indicates that someone cares. For the lonely that in itself could be a life saver.

