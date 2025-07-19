BML 4.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.24%)
Business & Finance Print 2025-07-19

Gatronova partners with global technology leader SAP

Press Release Published 19 Jul, 2025 06:12am

KARACHI: As one of Pakistan’s most prominent conglomerates and international exporters, Gatronova is taking a bold step toward redefining global competitiveness through technology. Its strategic investment in digital transformation is not only set to revolutionize its operations but also elevate Pakistan’s industrial image on the global stage.

By enhancing operational agility, transparency, and efficiency, this move demonstrates the power of innovation in strengthening the country’s presence in international markets.

This transformation marks a significant milestone for Gatronova. By adopting SAP Cloud, our focus is to derive maximum output from AI by embedding intelligence into every business process, enabling faster decisions, greater automation, and deeper insights across the enterprise, said Rizwan Diwan, CEO, Novatex Limited. “The initiative is designed to enhance customer experience and position Gatronova as a future-ready enterprise in an increasingly competitive global landscape.”

