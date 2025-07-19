BML 4.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.24%)
Jul 19, 2025

Dollar maintains modest weekly gains

Reuters Published 19 Jul, 2025 06:12am

NEW YORK: The US dollar slipped on Friday but held onto weekly gains, as investors weighed signs that tariffs may be starting to increase some inflation pressures along with expected Federal Reserve policy as US President Donald Trump increases pressure on Chair Jerome Powell.

Data on Tuesday showed that consumer prices rose in June, though the increase was seen as moderate. Wednesday’s producer price inflation report, meanwhile, showed that prices were steady last month.

Powell has said he expects inflation to rise this summer as a result of Trump’s tariff policies, which has pushed out expectations on when the US central bank is likely to cut rates.

But the labor market is showing signs of weakness even as headline job gains and the unemployment rate remain relatively solid.

“We’re waiting on the tariffs to become real and not just a negotiating ploy and waiting on the labor market to reveal itself,” said Lou Brien, strategist at DRW Trading in Chicago.

“Layoffs are at a lower level than they were pre-pandemic, but the hiring is terrible. And if, all of a sudden, the layoffs come up, we’re going to get a significant increase in the unemployment rate very quickly,” Brien said.

Fed governor Chris Waller said on Friday that he favors a rate cut at the July meeting because he feels the tariffs are likely to have a limited impact on inflation. He added that underlying data “are not indicating a super healthy private sector labor market,” and the Fed should “get ahead” of a possible hiring slowdown.

Waller’s comments come amid near daily criticism by Trump of Powell over the Fed’s reluctance to cut rates. The dollar tumbled on Wednesday on reports that Trump was planning to fire the Fed Chair, but rebounded after Trump denied the reports. Powell’s term will end in May.

Fed funds futures traders are pricing in 45 basis points of cuts by year-end, implying that two 25 basis point cuts are seen as most likely, with the first coming in September.

The dollar index was last down 0.26% on the day at 98.25, and is on track for a 0.39% weekly gain.

The euro gained 0.49% to $1.1652 but is headed for a weekly drop of 0.31%.

Sterling rose 0.27% to $1.3451 and is heading for a weekly decline of 0.32%.

The Japanese yen, meanwhile, was slightly higher against the greenback heading into Sunday’s upper house election in which Japan’s ruling party looks vulnerable.

The dollar weakened 0.09% to 148.46 yen, but is on track for a weekly gain of 0.71%.

Polls suggest Japan’s ruling coalition is at risk of losing its majority, which would stir policy uncertainty at home and complicate tariff negotiations with the United States.

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent told Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba that their countries can reach a “good agreement” on tariffs, Ishiba said on Friday after meeting Bessent in Tokyo.

In cryptocurrencies, bitcoin fell 0.78% to $118,552, holding below a record $123,153 reached on Monday.

