Deutsche Bank declares rates of profit

KARACHI: Rates of profit declared by the Deutsche Bank for the period of 01 Jan 2025 to 30 June 2025.
===========================================
Type of Deposits Average Rate
===========================================
- 7 to 29 days notice deposits 6.85%
- 1 month term deposits 6.45%
- 2 months term deposits 6.57%
- 3 months term deposits 7.71%
- Saving Accounts Jan 11.50%
- Saving Accounts Feb-May 10.50%
- Saving Accounts Jun 9.50%
- Saving Accounts “Special Rate” 10.00%
===========================================
—PR
===========================================
