Deutsche Bank declares rates of profit

KARACHI: Rates of profit declared by the Deutsche Bank for the period of 01 Jan 2025 to 30 June 2025.

=========================================== Type of Deposits Average Rate =========================================== - 7 to 29 days notice deposits 6.85% - 1 month term deposits 6.45% - 2 months term deposits 6.57% - 3 months term deposits 7.71% - Saving Accounts Jan 11.50% - Saving Accounts Feb-May 10.50% - Saving Accounts Jun 9.50% - Saving Accounts “Special Rate” 10.00% =========================================== —PR ===========================================

