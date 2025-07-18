BML 4.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.24%)
BOP 12.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.53%)
CNERGY 7.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.12%)
CPHL 83.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-1.48%)
DCL 13.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-3.5%)
DGKC 171.88 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-0.84%)
FCCL 46.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.67%)
FFL 15.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.45%)
GCIL 26.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.69%)
HUBC 148.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.74 (-1.16%)
KEL 5.31 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.76%)
KOSM 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.34%)
LOTCHEM 20.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.53%)
MLCF 84.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.34 (-1.57%)
NBP 125.00 Decreased By ▼ -3.85 (-2.99%)
PAEL 40.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-2.73%)
PIAHCLA 21.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.26%)
PIBTL 10.13 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.4%)
POWER 14.00 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.43%)
PPL 163.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-0.29%)
PREMA 41.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-1.5%)
PRL 32.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-2.07%)
PTC 22.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-3.01%)
SNGP 115.45 Decreased By ▼ -2.52 (-2.14%)
SSGC 44.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-2.43%)
TELE 7.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.25%)
TPLP 9.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.68%)
TREET 23.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.38%)
TRG 55.82 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-2.09%)
WTL 1.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.32%)
BR100 14,134 Decreased By -4.9 (-0.03%)
BR30 39,571 Decreased By -563.9 (-1.4%)
KSE100 138,597 Decreased By -68.1 (-0.05%)
KSE30 42,341 Decreased By -12.3 (-0.03%)
TSX flat as investors assess domestic trade updates

Reuters Published 18 Jul, 2025 08:45pm

Canada’s main stock index was subdued on Friday, with gains in utilities offsetting declines in industrials, as investors assessed domestic trade updates and data showing economic resilience.

Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was flat at 27,395.08 points, a day after hitting record highs, but was set to log weekly gains.

Data from last Friday showed Canada’s economy added many more jobs than expected in June, and the unemployment rate surprisingly dipped to 6.9%. Thursday’s U.S. retail data showed sales rebounded more than expected in June.

Canada and New Zealand reached a “mutually satisfactory” resolution to a long-term dispute over dairy product access, Ottawa said on Thursday.

Declines on the day were led by industrial shares falling 0.7%, with Air Canada dropping 3.7%, the most on the index.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City and Canadian National Railway dropped over 2% each.

On the flip side, utility stocks rose, boosted by Capital Power and Transalta Corp shares adding 2% and 3.6%, respectively.

Energy stocks climbed 1%, with Headwater Exploration and Baytex Energy rising over 3.5% each.

Among individual stocks, Transalta Corp rose 3.6% after brokerage Scotiabank upgraded its rating.

Looking ahead, investors will assess Bank of Canada’s Business Outlook Survey, set for release on Monday, for business expectations amid tariff-related uncertainty.

RBC analysts expect early stabilization, with Canada’s duty-free exemption for trade compliant under the USMCA treaty.

“Better than feared growth and higher than wanted inflation topped with the prospect of significant fiscal stimulus spending in the year ahead — leaves a high bar for the BoC to make additional interest rate cuts this year,” RBC analysts said in a note.

TSX

