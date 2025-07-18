BML 4.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.24%)
Pakistan

Thundershower likely to batter Karachi from tonight

  • Met Office says monsoon currents likely to strengthen in upper, central regions
BR Web Desk Published July 18, 2025 Updated July 18, 2025 04:29pm
Photo: APP/ File
Photo: APP/ File

Rainstorm accompanied by thunder and lightning is expected to lash Karachi from tonight till Sunday, as monsoon currents are currently penetrating Sindh and upper parts of the country, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said on Friday.

Whereas, the temperature in the megalopolis will remain between 28 and 35°C during this period, it said.

Karachi received this year’s first spell of monsoon rain on June 26, when moderate to heavy showers lashed several parts of the port city. The areas which received heavy rains include Kathore, Gadap, Gulshan-e-Hadeed, Malir, Safora, Saadi Town, Model Colony, I I Chundrigar Road, Tariq Road, Defence Housing Authority (DHA), Scheme 33, North Nazimabad, and others.

Furthermore, the PMD in its forecast today said widespread rain accompanied by wind and thundershowers in various regions of the country is expected over the coming days, with occasional gaps.

The Met Office said monsoon currents are likely to strengthen in the upper and central regions from July 20.

Additionally, a fresh westerly wave is expected to approach the upper parts of the country on July 21.

In Sindh, rain-wind/thundershowers with isolated moderate to heavy rainfalls are expected in Karachi, Hyderabad, Tharparkar, Umerkot, Thatta, Badin, Mirpurkhas, Tando Allahyar, Tando Muhammad Khan, Shaheed Benazirabad, Larkana, Dadu, Sukkur, Ghotki, Khairpur, Jacobabad, Sanghar, and Kashmore from the night of July 18 to 20.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, scattered heavy to very heavy rain-wind/thundershowers are likely in Chitral, Dir, Swat, Kohistan, Malakand, Shangla, Battagram, Abbottabad, Mansehra, Peshawar, Mardan, Nowshera, Bannu, Dera Ismail Khan, Kohat, and tribal districts including Waziristan, Orakzai, Bajaur, Khyber, Mohmand, and Kurram from July 21 to July 25.

Azad Jammu and Kashmir, including Neelum Valley, Muzaffarabad, Rawalakot, Bagh, Kotli, Bhimber, Mirpur and surrounding areas, is expected to receive rain-wind/thundershowers with isolated heavy falls from July 20 to 25.

In Gilgit-Baltistan, similar conditions are expected in Diamir, Astore, Ghizer, Skardu, Hunza, Gilgit, Ghanche, and Shigar from July 21 to July 26.

In Punjab, including Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Murree, Galliyat, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Lahore, Gujranwala, Sialkot, Faisalabad, Sargodha, and adjoining districts, rain-wind/thundershowers with scattered heavy to very heavy falls are expected from the evening/night of July 20 to July 25.

Punjab: rain emergency imposed

Southern Punjab areas such as Multan, Bahawalpur, Dera Ghazi Khan, Muzaffargarh, Rajanpur, Rahim Yar Khan, and Layyah may receive showers on July 18-19 and again from July 21 to 23.

In Balochistan, rain-wind/thundershowers are expected in northeastern and southern districts including Quetta, Zhob, Khuzdar, Lasbela, Qilla Saifullah, Qilla Abdullah, Kalat, Barkhan, Sherani, Ziarat, Awaran, Musakhel, and Loralai during the night of July 18-19 and again from July 22 to 25.

The PMD has warned of possible flash floods in local streams and nullahs in KP, Murree, Galliyat, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, northeast Punjab and Kashmir from July 21 to 25.

Heavy rainfall may cause urban flooding in low-lying areas of Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Lahore, Gujranwala, Sialkot, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Okara, Nowshera, and Peshawar during the same period. Landslides and mudslides are also feared in hilly regions of KP, Murree, Galliyat, Kashmir, and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Strong winds, lightning, and heavy downpours may damage weak structures including kacha houses, billboards, electric poles, vehicles, and solar panels.

The public, especially travellers and tourists, is advised to avoid unnecessary movement in vulnerable areas and remain updated on weather conditions.

All concerned departments and authorities are advised to remain on alert and take necessary precautionary measures to prevent any untoward situation.

