BML 4.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.24%)
BOP 12.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.53%)
CNERGY 7.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.12%)
CPHL 83.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-1.48%)
DCL 13.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-3.5%)
DGKC 171.88 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-0.84%)
FCCL 46.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.67%)
FFL 15.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.45%)
GCIL 26.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.69%)
HUBC 148.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.74 (-1.16%)
KEL 5.31 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.76%)
KOSM 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.34%)
LOTCHEM 20.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.53%)
MLCF 84.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.34 (-1.57%)
NBP 125.00 Decreased By ▼ -3.85 (-2.99%)
PAEL 40.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-2.73%)
PIAHCLA 21.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.26%)
PIBTL 10.13 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.4%)
POWER 14.00 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.43%)
PPL 163.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-0.29%)
PREMA 41.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-1.5%)
PRL 32.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-2.07%)
PTC 22.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-3.01%)
SNGP 115.45 Decreased By ▼ -2.52 (-2.14%)
SSGC 44.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-2.43%)
TELE 7.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.25%)
TPLP 9.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.68%)
TREET 23.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.38%)
TRG 55.82 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-2.09%)
WTL 1.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.32%)
BR100 14,134 Decreased By -4.9 (-0.03%)
BR30 39,571 Decreased By -563.9 (-1.4%)
KSE100 138,597 Decreased By -68.1 (-0.05%)
KSE30 42,341 Decreased By -12.3 (-0.03%)
Jul 18, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

CCP raids transformer material suppliers over suspected bid rigging

BR Web Desk Published July 18, 2025 Updated July 18, 2025 05:49pm
A WAPDA staffer in repairing power transformer in Faisalabad on May 15, 2025. Photo: APP
A WAPDA staffer in repairing power transformer in Faisalabad on May 15, 2025. Photo: APP

The Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) team raided the offices of four suppliers involved in the provision of transformer reclamation materials to various power distribution companies (DISCOs), a CCP statement said on Friday.

The raids were carried out simultaneously in Lahore and Gujranwala.

These companies are suspected of being part of a cartel that manipulated bidding processes for transformer-related tenders. The CCP launched the raids as part of an ongoing enquiry into bid rigging practices in DISCO procurement.

The enquiry was initiated after Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) raised concerns with the CCP regarding identical bids submitted by various suppliers. A review of bidding data revealed that the companies often quoted identical prices and appeared to rotate tenders among themselves.

CCP imposes Rs1 billion in penalties on cartels, deceptive advertisers during FY2024-25

Such practices fall under Section 4(2)(e) of the Competition Act, 2010, which prohibits collusion in tendering. Bid rigging not only distorts fair competition but also causes significant financial losses to the public exchequer. If the ongoing enquiry confirms any form of collusion, the CCP will issue show-cause notices to the companies involved.

The CCP has also urged the public to report any such anti-competitive behaviour. Whistleblowers may be eligible for cash rewards ranging from Rs200,000 to Rs2,000,000, depending on the value and verifiability of the information provided.

Competition Commission of Pakistan CCP Lahore Electric Supply Company suspected bid rigging

Comments

200 characters

CCP raids transformer material suppliers over suspected bid rigging

At least 109 killed in Punjab monsoon rains since June 25

Pakistan rejects ‘TRF-LeT’ link after US terror designation, calls for objective global CT approach

Pakistan’s current account posts $2.1bn surplus in FY25

Rupee improves against US dollar

PM Shehbaz emphasises comprehensive plan to make EVs accessible for all

Gold price per tola gains Rs2,500 in Pakistan

Five private firms submit proposals for Gwadar-Gulf ferry service: maritime ministry

Thundershower likely to batter Karachi from tonight

Libyan army chief meets Chief Marshal Munir, vows defence cooperation

Read more stories