Stylo makes school shopping fun with free gifts

We all know kids spend over 30 hours a week in their school shoes, so finding a pair that’s comfortable and lasts is a must. That’s where Stylo steps in. Best known for its trendy and affordable women’s footwear, Stylo is a name families have trusted for years. And now, the brand is bringing that same quality and style to kids’ school shoes. Their latest collection has just launched, with options for both girls and boys that are made to keep little feet happy through busy school days.

Let’s take a closer look at what makes Stylo school shoes the right choice, and how to pick the perfect pair for your child.

Why kids love Stylo school shoes

Stylo kids shoes are a popular choice among parents for many good reasons. Here’s why this is the season to try their school shoes for your child’s shoedrobe:

1. Super comfy

No more tight shoes or sore feet! Stylo shoes are light and soft, so your child can walk, run, and play all day. Happy feet mean happy kids!

2. Easy to wear

Little kids can put them on and take them off all by themselves. We have Velcro straps for small kids and lace-up shoes for older kids.

3. Long-lasting

Kids run and play a lot! Stylo shoes are made to last a long time, even with daily use. This means you don’t have to buy new ones too often, and that saves money.

4. Easy to clean

Mornings are busy! Our shoes are easy to clean and polish, so you don’t have to worry.

5. Match any school uniform

Our school shoes go well with all types of school uniforms. Teachers will be happy, and kids will look great!

Choosing the right school shoes for your kids

Kids wear school shoes a lot, so it’s important they fit well and feel comfortable. Picking the right shoes can be tricky with so many options. Here are some simple tips:

Length: Take the shoe’s insole out, have your child stand on it, and leave about a thumb’s width of space past their biggest toe for growing room.

Width: Measure your child’s foot width. Good shoe brands offer different widths, from narrow to extra wide.

Fastening: Pick the type of straps or laces that are best for your child.

For young children who are still learning to tie laces, velcro straps are ideal because they are simple to open and close.

For older children who can tie their own shoes, laces are a great option. They improve the fit of the shoes.

For younger girls, Mary Jane shoes with velcro are a good option because they’re fashionable and comfortable.

Runner-style shoes with velcro are good for boys who run and play a lot since they’re comfy and quick to put on.

Sole: Shoes should have rough soles with grooves to stop slipping while running and playing.

