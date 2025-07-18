BML 4.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.24%)
BOP 12.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.53%)
CNERGY 7.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.12%)
CPHL 83.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-1.48%)
DCL 13.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-3.5%)
DGKC 171.88 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-0.84%)
FCCL 46.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.67%)
FFL 15.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.45%)
GCIL 26.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.69%)
HUBC 148.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.74 (-1.16%)
KEL 5.31 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.76%)
KOSM 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.34%)
LOTCHEM 20.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.53%)
MLCF 84.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.34 (-1.57%)
NBP 125.00 Decreased By ▼ -3.85 (-2.99%)
PAEL 40.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-2.73%)
PIAHCLA 21.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.26%)
PIBTL 10.13 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.4%)
POWER 14.00 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.43%)
PPL 163.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-0.29%)
PREMA 41.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-1.5%)
PRL 32.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-2.07%)
PTC 22.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-3.01%)
SNGP 115.45 Decreased By ▼ -2.52 (-2.14%)
SSGC 44.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-2.43%)
TELE 7.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.25%)
TPLP 9.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.68%)
TREET 23.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.38%)
TRG 55.82 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-2.09%)
WTL 1.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.32%)
BR100 14,134 Decreased By -4.9 (-0.03%)
BR30 39,571 Decreased By -563.9 (-1.4%)
KSE100 138,597 Decreased By -68.1 (-0.05%)
KSE30 42,341 Decreased By -12.3 (-0.03%)
Jul 18, 2025
South Africa’s rand and stocks gain as G20 finance meeting nears conclusion

Reuters Published 18 Jul, 2025 05:08pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

JOHANNESBURG: South Africa’s rand and stocks gained on Friday as investors turned their attention to the final day of the two-day Group of 20 finance meeting, which South Africa, the first African host nation, hopes to conclude with a formal communique.

A communique would indicate that the G20 finance leaders have reached consensus on at least some key issues.

At 1105 GMT, the rand traded at 17.7050 against the U.S. dollar, up roughly 0.6% on Thursday’s close.

The Johannesburg Stock Exchange’s Top-40 index was last up 1.4%.

The meeting of G20 finance ministers and central bank governors will continue on Friday, with tariffs, debt relief and climate resilience being the core topics debated so far.

On the broader agenda, South Africa’s Treasury Director General Duncan Pieterse said the G20 hoped to issue the first communique under the country’s presidency by the end of the meetings.

South African rand steady before retail sales data

Canada’s finance minister Francois-Philippe Champagne also told Reuters he was cautiously optimistic that a final communique would be agreed, but that the G20 of large developed and developing countries needed to send a clear message.

Domestic investor focus next week will be on the country’s May business cycle leading indicator and June consumer inflation data for clues about the health of Africa’s most industrialised economy.

“(Inflation data) is unlikely to do much for the performance of the ZAR, given that the rates markets have already moved to price out the prospect of more than one more rate cut,” ETM Analytics said in a research note.

South Africa’s benchmark 2035 government bond was weaker, as the yield rose 2.5 basis points to 9.985%.

