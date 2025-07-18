BML 4.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.24%)
BOP 12.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.53%)
CNERGY 7.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.12%)
CPHL 83.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-1.48%)
DCL 13.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-3.5%)
DGKC 171.88 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-0.84%)
FCCL 46.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.67%)
FFL 15.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.45%)
GCIL 26.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.69%)
HUBC 148.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.74 (-1.16%)
KEL 5.31 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.76%)
KOSM 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.34%)
LOTCHEM 20.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.53%)
MLCF 84.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.34 (-1.57%)
NBP 125.00 Decreased By ▼ -3.85 (-2.99%)
PAEL 40.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-2.73%)
PIAHCLA 21.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.26%)
PIBTL 10.13 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.4%)
POWER 14.00 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.43%)
PPL 163.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-0.29%)
PREMA 41.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-1.5%)
PRL 32.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-2.07%)
PTC 22.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-3.01%)
SNGP 115.45 Decreased By ▼ -2.52 (-2.14%)
SSGC 44.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-2.43%)
TELE 7.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.25%)
TPLP 9.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.68%)
TREET 23.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.38%)
TRG 55.82 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-2.09%)
WTL 1.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.32%)
BR100 14,134 Decreased By -4.9 (-0.03%)
BR30 39,571 Decreased By -563.9 (-1.4%)
KSE100 138,597 Decreased By -68.1 (-0.05%)
KSE30 42,341 Decreased By -12.3 (-0.03%)
Jul 18, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Palm oil makes more than 3% weekly gain for highest close in 14 weeks

JAKARTA: Malaysian palm oil futures closed higher on Friday and posted a third consecutive weekly gain, supported by...
Reuters Published 18 Jul, 2025 04:46pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

JAKARTA: Malaysian palm oil futures closed higher on Friday and posted a third consecutive weekly gain, supported by strength in rival edible oils in Dalian and Chicago.

The futures also booked a 3.40% weekly gain and the highest close in 14 weeks.

The benchmark palm oil contract for October delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange gained 106 ringgit, or 2.52%, to 4,316 ringgit ($1,017.92) a metric ton at the close.

“Palm oil prices rose supported by strength in Chicago soyoil and Dalian palm and soyoil futures, alongside expectations of a weaker ringgit due to a strong U.S. dollar,” said Darren Lim, a commodities strategist at Singapore-based brokerage Phillip Nova.

Dalian’s most-active soyoil contract rose 1.34%, while its palm oil contract increased 2.28%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade were up 1%.

Palm oil tracks price movements of rival edible oils, as it competes for a share of the global vegetable oils market.

Oil prices edged higher on Friday, heading for a small weekly loss, as investors weighed new European Union sanctions against Russia.

Stronger crude oil futures make palm a more attractive option for biodiesel feedstock.

Malaysian palm oil lower on profit-taking

According to independent inspection company AmSpec Agri Malaysia, exports of Malaysian palm oil products for the July 1-15 period fell 5.3% from June 1-15, while cargo surveyor Intertek Testing Services reported a 6.2% drop.

Meanwhile, Malaysia has hiked its August crude palm oil reference price, raising export duties to 9% from 8.5% in July.

Indonesia’s biodiesel consumption reached 7.42 million kilolitres this year, as of July 16, 47.5% of 2025’s allocation.

Indonesia’s plantation fund agency estimates levies collected on palm oil will touch 30 trillion rupiah ($1.84 billion) this year, enough to finance the country’s biodiesel mandate.

Palm Oil Malaysian palm oil palm oil export palm oil import Palm oil price Palm oil market

Comments

200 characters

Palm oil makes more than 3% weekly gain for highest close in 14 weeks

Pakistan’s current account posts $2.1bn surplus in FY25

Rupee improves against US dollar

PM Shehbaz emphasises comprehensive plan to make EVs accessible for all

Five private firms submit proposals for Gwadar-Gulf ferry service: maritime ministry

Thundershower likely to batter Karachi from tonight

Libyan army chief meets Chief Marshal Munir, vows defence cooperation

Oil extends gain on Iraq outages, tight market supports

PM Shehbaz orders expansion of national shipping fleet

FBR notifies NEV adoption levy on local, imported vehicles

Pakistan ready to diversify exports to match UK industry needs: Jam Kamal

Read more stories