BML 4.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.63%)
BOP 12.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.61%)
CNERGY 7.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.84%)
CPHL 83.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-0.78%)
DCL 13.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.46%)
DGKC 172.16 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-0.68%)
FCCL 45.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-1.76%)
FFL 15.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.19%)
GCIL 26.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.16%)
HUBC 148.38 Decreased By ▼ -2.01 (-1.34%)
KEL 5.41 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.66%)
KOSM 6.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.56%)
LOTCHEM 20.76 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 84.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-1.09%)
NBP 126.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.85 (-2.21%)
PAEL 41.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.86%)
PIAHCLA 21.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.58%)
PIBTL 9.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-3.07%)
POWER 14.01 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.5%)
PPL 163.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.1%)
PREMA 41.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.62%)
PRL 32.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.85%)
PTC 22.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-3.44%)
SNGP 116.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.12 (-0.95%)
SSGC 44.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.66%)
TELE 7.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.25%)
TPLP 10.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.99%)
TREET 23.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.96%)
TRG 56.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.61%)
WTL 1.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.66%)
BR100 14,134 Decreased By -5.1 (-0.04%)
BR30 39,657 Decreased By -478.4 (-1.19%)
KSE100 138,804 Increased By 139 (0.1%)
KSE30 42,372 Increased By 19.1 (0.05%)
Jul 18, 2025
Markets

Japan’s Nikkei edges down, off near 2-week high amid election outcome worries

Reuters Published 18 Jul, 2025 10:30am

TOKYO: Japan’s Nikkei share average slipped from a more than two-week high to trade lower on Friday as investors weighed the outcome of the nation’s upper house election due on the weekend.

The Nikkei slipped 0.31% to 39,778.85 by the midday break. Earlier, it had risen to as much as 40,087.59, its highest level since July 1, underpinned by the strong performance of Wall Street, but fell soon as investors started selling to book profits.

The S&P 500 stock index and the Nasdaq Composite both finished at record highs on Thursday, as investors embraced strong economic data and earnings reports that showed American consumers remained willing to spend.

For the week, the Nikkei is set to rise 0.5% and snap a two straight weeks of losses.

The broader Topix was down 0.13% to 2,836.1.

“Investors did not want to take a risk in buying stocks ahead of the national election on the weekend,” said Yugo Tsuboi, chief strategist at Daiwa Securities.

“But the momentum is not bad as about half the stocks rose.”

Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba’s Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) and its partner Komeito are expected to lose their majority in the upper house on Sunday.

Strategists now focus on whether Ishiba will remain in his position or step down after the election, as a gauge of the nation’s potential policy shift, which could lead to a cut in the national consumption tax.

Chip-related heavyweight fell, with Advantest and Tokyo Electron losing 4.27% and 0.7%, respectively.

Disco tanked 10.26% to become the biggest percentage loser on the Nikkei, as the chipmaking device supplier’s quarterly operating profit forecast missed market expectations.

Uniqlo-brand owner Fast Retailing rose 0.79% to provide the biggest support to the Nikkei. Technology investor SoftBank Group rose 1.5%.

Of more than 1,600 stocks on the Tokyo Stock Exchange’s prime section, 42% rose and 53% fell, and 4% traded flat.

Japan Nikkei share

