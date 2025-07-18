SSGC greenlights agreement with Jamshoro Joint Venture to resume gas supply

Sui Southern Gas Company Limited (SSGC) has approved a key agreement with Jamshoro Joint Venture Limited (JJVL) for the extraction of LPG (liquefied petroleum gas) and NGL (natural gas liquids).

SSGC, the company, which is involved in the transmission and distribution of natural gas in Sindh and Balochistan, disclosed the development in its notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Friday.

“SSGC Board of Directors (BoD) in its meeting held on l7 July, 2025 at SSGC Head office, has approved the initialled agreement between Sui Southern Gas Company Limited (SSGC) and Jamshoro Joint Venture Limited (JJVL) for the extraction of LPG & NGL,” read the notice.

Complete turnaround: SSGC reports Rs8.3bn profit in FY24

SSGC shared that the agreement has already been endorsed and approved by the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) based on the terms and conditions agreed between the parties.

As a result, an agreement will be signed between the parties for its formal execution and resumption of gas supply to JJVL plant.

Last month, SIFC, a federal government body and investment promotion agency, formally endorsed the agreement between SSGC and JJVL based on a revenue-sharing formula to make JJVL LPG-NGL extraction plant operational.

SIFC approved the deal with a 66:34 revenue split (SSGC: JJVL) and 25% LPG share for SSGC at Ogra-notified price.