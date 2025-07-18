BML 4.93 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.65%)
Pakistan Print 2025-07-18

Speaker pays tribute to forces for successful operation in Awaran

Recorder Report Published 18 Jul, 2025 06:21am

ISLAMABAD: National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq has paid tribute to the security forces for their successful operation against terrorists in Awaran.

He commended the bravery, professionalism, and unwavering commitment of the armed forces in safeguarding the sovereignty and stability of Pakistan.

While expressing profound grief, the speaker conveyed his heartfelt condolences over the martyrdom of Major Syed Rab Nawaz Tariq during the operation.

He lauded the courage and heroism of the martyred officer, stating that Major Rab Nawaz's sacrifice is a symbol of unmatched valour and patriotism.

Speaker Sadiq strongly condemned the activities of India-backed terrorist networks operating in Balochistan. He also said that “Fitna Al-Hindustan” will meet a disgraceful end.

He said that the sacrifices of the brave soldiers of Pakistan’s security forces will not go in vain. He reiterated that the entire nation takes immense pride in its valiant officers and troops who continue to lay down their lives for the defence of the motherland.

He also commended the professional conduct of the security forces during the counterterrorism operation, Speaker Sadiq expressed full support and solidarity with the Armed forces in their mission to root out terrorism.

He also expressed his deepest sympathies with the bereaved family of Shaheed Major Syed Rab Nawaz Tariq. He prayed for the elevation of the martyr’s ranks in the hereafter and for patience and strength for the grieving family to bear this irreparable loss.

