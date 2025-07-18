Eight commercial plots, four shops: CDA raises Rs19bn through sale

ISLAMABAD: Capital Development Authority (CDA) successfully concluded the third and final day of its open auction, raising a remarkable Rs19.56 billion through the sale of eight commercial plots and four shops in Blue Area's Parking Plaza.

Chairman CDA and Chief Commissioner Islamabad Muhammad Ali Randhawa personally oversaw the transparent auction process, which saw an overwhelming response from local and overseas investors.

The active participation of the business community underscored renewed investor confidence in the authority's planning, transparency, and facilitation measures.

Among the top bids on the third day, four retail units in Blue Area’s Parking Plaza fetched impressive amounts:

Shop No. 12-A: Rs146.7 million

Shop No. 8-A: Rs145.7 million

Shop No. 10-A: Rs143.2 million

Shop No. 8-C: Rs94.3 million

Earlier, three plots and one petrol pump site was auctioned.

Plot No. 13 in Blue Area (8-G) sold for Rs7.24 billion

Plot No. 14 in Blue Area (8-G): Rs4.16 billion

Plot No. 12 in Blue Area (8-G): Rs3.60 billion

Petrol pump site in Sector I-14 Markaz: Rs1.64 billion

In total, 46 commercial plots and shops were offered through open auction over three days at Jinnah Convention Centre. To ensure transparency, the auction process was jointly monitored by senior CDA officials including Member Estate Talat Mahmood, Member Finance Tahir Naeem, Member Engineering Syed NifasatRaza, and Member Planning Dr Khalid Hafeez.

On the sidelines of the auction, CDA also organised an Investment Expo featuring facilitation booths by the Environment Wing, MCI, and Sports and Culture Directorate to raise awareness and provide real-time assistance to potential investors.

The CDA also announced incentive packages, including a five per cent discount on lump-sum payments within a month and an additional five per cent discount for payments made in US dollars.

A dedicated facilitation team remains on standby to assist investors at every step.

Randhawa said the revenue generated from this successful auction will be directed towards Islamabad’s infrastructure uplift, sector development, and beautification projects, aiming to transform the capital into a modern and model city.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025