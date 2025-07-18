BML 4.93 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.65%)
Public welfare projects: PM directs third-party validation

APP Published 18 Jul, 2025 06:21am

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday directed to ensure third-party validation for transparency in public welfare projects, especially those related to clean water, electricity, communications, and education.

He emphasized the importance of maintaining high standards in completed and near-completion projects through independent validation.

Chairing a review meeting regarding the development projects of the current fiscal year, the prime minister instructed that delayed projects must be completed as soon as possible.

PSDP: PM wants fund allocation to high impact projects

He said that the construction of high-quality educational centers like Danish Schools in Gilgit-Baltistan, Azad Jammu & Kashmir, and all provinces was a top priority of the government.

The prime minister added that educational institutions were a vital part of the current fiscal year’s development plans, aimed at providing international-standard education and training to children from economically disadvantaged backgrounds, ensuring equal development opportunities.

He highlighted that water reservoirs were crucial for national integrity, and several projects were currently under construction to this end.

He noted that the establishment of technology parks in Karachi and Islamabad will make Pakistan a significant economic hub for information technology both in the region and globally.

He emphasized that the development of Special Economic Zones (SEZs) was a key component of the government’s economic vision for the country.

During the meeting, the prime minister was briefed on the completed development projects as well as those currently underway in the current fiscal year.

The briefing informed that multiple projects across the country in sectors such as communications, IT, water reservoirs, electricity, educational institutions, and hospitals had been completed, and work on new projects was progressing rapidly.

The meeting was attended by Minister for Planning and Development Dr. Ahsan Iqbal, Minister for Economic Affairs Ahad Khan Cheema, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar, and senior officials from relevant institutions.

