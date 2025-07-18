BML 4.93 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.65%)
Medium- and small-scale agri activities: PM for easy lending policy

Zulfiqar Ahmad Published 18 Jul, 2025 06:21am

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday called for urgent measures to revitalise the country’s struggling agricultural sector, stressing the need for a bold roadmap to provide easy loans and advanced technology to small and medium farmers, particularly those owning less than 12 acres.

Chairing a high-level review meeting on national agricultural development and financing, Sharif directed officials to present a comprehensive plan by the end of the month aimed at facilitating farmers’ access to easy-term loans for modern agricultural equipment, artificial intelligence technologies, and quality seeds.

He emphasised the importance of improving farmers’ access to small-scale industrial machinery to process produce into export-ready products, underlining that agricultural development and value addition are critical to Pakistan’s overall progress.

SME, agri financing: Aurangzeb lauds SBP and banks for stellar growth

“The development of Pakistan is closely linked to the agricultural sector and the value addition of farmers’ produce,” Sharif said, noting that supporting small farmers remains a top priority for agricultural growth.

“The government is accelerating reforms to provide farmers with modern equipment, quality seeds, AI tools, improved water management systems, on-farm small industries, and other essential facilities,” he added.

These reforms also include measures to offer farmers necessary facilities and training to boost exports through the processing of agricultural commodities.

During the meeting, officials presented detailed briefing on ongoing reforms in the agricultural sector, the performance of the Zarai Taraqiati Bank Ltd (ZTBL), and loan disbursement efforts.

Sharif instructed the development and timely submission of comprehensive plans to introduce a modernised agri-financing system that ensures farmers receive loans on easy terms.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, federal ministers Ahad Cheema and Rana Tanveer Hussain, Adviser to the Prime Minister Muhammad Ali, Ministers of State Bilal Kiani and Abdul Rehman Kanju, Special Assistant Haroon Akhtar, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Governor Jameel Ahmad, and other senior officials.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

