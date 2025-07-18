PM visits NEOC

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday warned that Pakistan is facing extraordinary conditions due to recent cloudbursts and called for urgent preparedness to deal with increasingly extreme weather events.

During a visit to the National Emergencies Operations Centre (NEOC), Sharif said forecasts indicated the risk of further cloudbursts and stressed the need for immediate action.

“We must begin preparations now,” the prime minister said, urging authorities to adopt proactive strategies to address the growing risks posed by intensified monsoon activity.

Sharif pledged full federal support to the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and provincial governments to ensure integrated planning and early response measures.

“This year’s experience highlights the importance of a coordinated response. Federal and provincial governments must work together to ensure readiness,” he added.

The NDMA officials briefed the prime minister, stating that the 2025 monsoon season has been 60 to 70 percent more severe than the previous year.

Three major rain spells have already occurred, they added, resulting in at least 178 fatalities and more than 500 injuries, largely in lower Punjab, Islamabad, and Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

The NDMA expects four more significant weather events by mid-August, with the next system forecast between 21 and 28 July. Authorities are monitoring flood-prone regions closely, with stagnant water reported in several low-lying areas.

Sharif approved the creation of a model disaster response unit in Islamabad and ordered the deployment of a technical team to investigate a recent incident involving tourists in the Swat River.

He also endorsed the establishment of a Centre of Excellence within the NEOC and encouraged deeper collaboration with Chinese counterparts under the Belt and Road Initiative.

“This is both a test and an opportunity for Pakistan to build resilience,” the prime minister said, calling for greater investment in disaster-proof infrastructure and enhanced preparedness in sectors such as agriculture.

Sharif expressed appreciation for the efforts of provincial governments, particularly Punjab’s administration under his niece Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, for what he described as effective disaster management that helped mitigate losses.

He extended condolences to the families of those killed and assured continued support for affected communities. The prime minister also directed the Ministry of Information to intensify public awareness campaigns on disaster preparedness through all available media platforms.

