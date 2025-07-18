BML 4.93 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.65%)
BOP 12.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.69%)
CNERGY 7.14 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.99%)
CPHL 84.96 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (1.13%)
DCL 13.80 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (3.76%)
DGKC 173.11 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (0.69%)
FCCL 46.20 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.28%)
FFL 15.89 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.21%)
GCIL 26.96 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (4.01%)
HUBC 150.00 Increased By ▲ 4.44 (3.05%)
KEL 5.28 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.57%)
KOSM 6.42 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
LOTCHEM 20.80 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.36%)
MLCF 85.63 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (0.9%)
NBP 126.10 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (1.07%)
PAEL 41.76 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.1%)
PIAHCLA 22.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.63%)
PIBTL 10.22 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (5.47%)
POWER 13.97 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.65%)
PPL 165.00 Increased By ▲ 1.53 (0.94%)
PREMA 42.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.8%)
PRL 33.00 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.55%)
PTC 22.80 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (4.06%)
SNGP 118.29 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (1.11%)
SSGC 45.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.59%)
TELE 8.00 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.14%)
TPLP 10.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.68%)
TREET 24.12 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (3.12%)
TRG 56.90 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.89%)
WTL 1.53 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 14,141 Increased By 276.6 (2%)
BR30 40,136 Increased By 636.7 (1.61%)
KSE100 138,666 Increased By 2285.5 (1.68%)
KSE30 42,353 Increased By 806.9 (1.94%)
Jul 18, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-07-18

Marine pollution board holds first meeting in 15 years

Muhammad Saqib Published 18 Jul, 2025 06:21am

KARACHI: Federal Minister Muhammad Junaid Anwar Chaudhry has issued a stark warning over the growing threat of marine pollution, stressing its far-reaching impacts on Pakistan’s blue economy, climate, biodiversity, and public health.

Chairing the fifth meeting of the Marine Pollution Control Board here, the first in 15 years, the minister emphasized that unchecked pollution is not only degrading marine life and coastal ecosystems but also undermining fisheries, tourism, and the livelihoods of coastal communities. Marine Pollution Control Board works under the Maritime Ministry.

The high-level meeting was attended by representatives from all relevant ministries, departments, and organizations. Minister Chaudhry took strong notice of the board’s prolonged inactivity and directed that its meetings now be held on a regular basis.

“Land-based pollution, particularly the discharge of untreated sewage and solid waste, accounts for nearly 90 percent of marine pollution. If targeted effectively, this can be reduced significantly,” the minister stated. He highlighted the cascading effects of marine degradation, including contaminated seafood, economic losses, increased coastal erosion, and damage to harbor infrastructure, and the potential extinction or migration of marine species.

In response to the worsening crisis, the minister formed two committees to accelerate progress on key wastewater treatment initiatives. The first will focus on the long-delayed Sewage Treatment Plant-III (STP-III), and the second will address issues with the Combined Effluent Treatment Plant (CETP), designed to handle industrial wastewater. Both committees are expected to submit comprehensive reports to the board within 20 days.

During the session, officials revealed that Karachi generates over 472 million gallons of sewage daily, including nearly 100 million gallons of industrial effluent, which is largely discharged untreated into the Lyari and Malir rivers and eventually into the Arabian Sea. The city’s stormwater drains also carry significant quantities of solid waste, including plastics, directly into coastal waters.

To counter this, the board discussed various mitigation strategies such as installing nets on stormwater drains, fencing riverbanks, deploying trash removal systems in harbors, and expediting the completion of treatment facilities in critical areas like Manora, Baba Bhit, and Kalri and Phitti nullah catchment zones.

The minister also called for stronger enforcement of environmental laws. He proposed invoking strict penalties under the Pakistan Environmental Protection Act and the Merchant Shipping Ordinance against polluting vessels and industries. He further urged for empowering the Sindh Environmental Protection Agency (SEPA) with enhanced operational authority to implement environmental safeguards more effectively.

The meeting additionally addressed sea-based sources of pollution — estimated to contribute 10 percent — including ballast water discharge, ship breaking activities, fishing operations, and offshore drilling. The Karachi Port Trust and other maritime authorities were urged to enforce regulations stringently to curb these practices.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Maritime Affairs Muhammad Junaid Anwar Chaudhry marine Marine pollution board

Comments

200 characters

Marine pollution board holds first meeting in 15 years

EU, Pakistan reaffirm commitment to implement ‘Strategic Engagement Plan’

Public welfare projects: PM directs third-party validation

Medium- and small-scale agri activities: PM for easy lending policy

MENAAP Region: Wolrd Bank team due on 20th

‘Regulatory Reform Package-01’: CCoRR undertakes comprehensive review of 136 proposals

PM visits NEOC

PPRA approves new set of rules

Digital payment programme for restaurants: PTBA accuses SRB of creating disparity

UAP Rail Project: Pakistan, Afghanistan, Uzbekistan sign framework deal

Read more stories