Coastal communities: Impact of climate change highlighting

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Muhammad Junaid Anwar Chaudhry has stressed the urgent need to build strong global partnerships and mobilise climate finance to protect Pakistan’s marine ecosystems and tackle mounting environmental challenges along the country’s coastline.

He made these remarks during a meeting with Mahmood Akhtar Cheema, Country Representative of the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), who called on the minister at his office.

The two sides discussed strengthening collaboration to conserve coastal biodiversity and promote sustainable development in the maritime sector.

Highlighting the growing impact of climate change on coastal communities, the minister called for enhanced investment in biodiversity projects and modern wastewater treatment systems to curb marine pollution. He requested IUCN’s technical assistance in implementing the Astola Island Management Plan and praised the organisation’s input on refining the national Maritime Policy.

The minister also emphasised the role of eco-tourism in promoting both environmental conservation and socio-economic uplift of local populations. In response, the IUCN representative offered full support in aligning Pakistan’s tourism and marine resource strategies with global best practices.

Both parties agreed that pollution and untreated wastewater pose severe threats to marine life. IUCN pledged to help design environmentally sound wastewater management technologies for coastal regions.

The minister concluded by underscoring the importance of inclusive conservation efforts, involving local communities to ensure sustainable and long-term impact.

Cheema also presented IUCN’s latest annual report, reaffirming the organisation's commitment to supporting Pakistan’s blue economy ambitions.

