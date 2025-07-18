BML 4.93 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.65%)
BOP 12.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.69%)
CNERGY 7.14 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.99%)
CPHL 84.96 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (1.13%)
DCL 13.80 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (3.76%)
DGKC 173.11 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (0.69%)
FCCL 46.20 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.28%)
FFL 15.89 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.21%)
GCIL 26.96 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (4.01%)
HUBC 150.00 Increased By ▲ 4.44 (3.05%)
KEL 5.28 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.57%)
KOSM 6.42 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
LOTCHEM 20.80 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.36%)
MLCF 85.63 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (0.9%)
NBP 126.10 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (1.07%)
PAEL 41.76 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.1%)
PIAHCLA 22.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.63%)
PIBTL 10.22 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (5.47%)
POWER 13.97 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.65%)
PPL 165.00 Increased By ▲ 1.53 (0.94%)
PREMA 42.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.8%)
PRL 33.00 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.55%)
PTC 22.80 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (4.06%)
SNGP 118.29 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (1.11%)
SSGC 45.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.59%)
TELE 8.00 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.14%)
TPLP 10.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.68%)
TREET 24.12 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (3.12%)
TRG 56.90 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.89%)
WTL 1.53 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 14,139 No Change 0 (0%)
BR30 40,135 No Change 0 (0%)
KSE100 138,666 No Change 0 (0%)
KSE30 42,353 No Change 0 (0%)
Jul 18, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2025-07-18

PHMA Faisalabad gets command of zonal office for 5 years

Press Release Published July 18, 2025 Updated July 18, 2025 07:55am

FAISALABAD: Pakistan Hosiery Manufacturers and Exporters Association (PHMA) Faisalabad has been given the command of the zonal office, and for the next five years, the PHMA zone office will be housed in Faisalabad instead of Lahore.

A unanimous decision was taken in the extraordinary general meeting of the Pakistan Hosiery Manufacturers and Exporters Association.

The special meeting was attended by officials from the Central Office Karachi as well as Faisalabad, Lahore and Sialkot PHMA offices.

Senior Vice Chairman Hazar Khan, Chaudhry Salamat Ali, Dr Khurram Tariq, Mian Naeem Ahmed, Khawaja Amjad, Rana Altaf Ahmed, Mian Farrukh Iqbal, Mian Asif Iqbal, Mian Kashif Zia and others participated from Faisalabad.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

PHMA PHMA Faisalabad

Comments

200 characters

PHMA Faisalabad gets command of zonal office for 5 years

EU, Pakistan reaffirm commitment to implement ‘Strategic Engagement Plan’

Public welfare projects: PM directs third-party validation

Medium- and small-scale agri activities: PM for easy lending policy

MENAAP Region: Wolrd Bank team due on 20th

‘Regulatory Reform Package-01’: CCoRR undertakes comprehensive review of 136 proposals

PM visits NEOC

PPRA approves new set of rules

Digital payment programme for restaurants: PTBA accuses SRB of creating disparity

Marine pollution board holds first meeting in 15 years

UAP Rail Project: Pakistan, Afghanistan, Uzbekistan sign framework deal

Read more stories