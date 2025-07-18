PHMA Faisalabad gets command of zonal office for 5 years

FAISALABAD: Pakistan Hosiery Manufacturers and Exporters Association (PHMA) Faisalabad has been given the command of the zonal office, and for the next five years, the PHMA zone office will be housed in Faisalabad instead of Lahore.

A unanimous decision was taken in the extraordinary general meeting of the Pakistan Hosiery Manufacturers and Exporters Association.

The special meeting was attended by officials from the Central Office Karachi as well as Faisalabad, Lahore and Sialkot PHMA offices.

Senior Vice Chairman Hazar Khan, Chaudhry Salamat Ali, Dr Khurram Tariq, Mian Naeem Ahmed, Khawaja Amjad, Rana Altaf Ahmed, Mian Farrukh Iqbal, Mian Asif Iqbal, Mian Kashif Zia and others participated from Faisalabad.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025