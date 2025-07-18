CPEC framework: PCJCCI vows to strengthen institutional linkages

LAHORE: The Pakistan-China Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCJCCI) has reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening institutional linkages aimed at enhancing industrial cooperation and promoting bilateral economic progress under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) framework.

Nazir Hussain, President PCJCCI, emphasized that PCJCCI is fully aligned with the broader vision of industrial development and stands ready to act as a dynamic platform for fostering Pakistan-China collaboration.

President PCJCCI said that there is a dire need to establish dedicated “China Desks” at various public organizations across Pakistan. These desks would act as centralized facilitation points to provide Chinese investors and enterprises with streamlined access to regulatory support, project guidance, and business services. Having China Desks embedded within public institutions will significantly improve investor confidence, reduce procedural delays, and align stakeholders around shared industrial goals.

Brig Mansoor Saeed Sheikh (Retd), Senior Vice President PCJCCI said that we aim to integrate private-sector strengths with enabling policy frameworks. This will not only attract greater Chinese investment but also support industrial modernization across key sectors in Pakistan. He further noted that PCJCCI will play a proactive role in facilitating access to Chinese green technologies and supporting eco-industrial transformation in the country.

Zafar Iqbal, Vice President PCJCCI, highlighted the longstanding industrial partnership between Pakistan and China and said that we believe in enhancing practical linkages that lead to innovation, value addition, and long-term economic impact. Joint ventures between Pakistani and Chinese companies will be encouraged in sectors such as engineering, agro-processing, renewable energy, and electric vehicles. Innovation hubs and pilot industrial projects will also be explored.

Salahuddin Hanif, Secretary General PCJCCI stated that Coordination and institutional synergy are key to driving progress. PCJCCI is working toward launching joint working groups, policy roundtables, and industrial matchmaking sessions. The PCJCCI continues to serve as a vital bridge between Pakistani industries and Chinese enterprises, with a focus on enabling investment, promoting technology transfer, and enhancing competitiveness in strategic sectors. The chamber remains committed to facilitating structured dialogue, business matchmaking, and project development that will contribute to Pakistan’s sustainable industrial growth and regional economic integration.

