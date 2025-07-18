BML 4.93 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.65%)
BOP 12.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.69%)
CNERGY 7.14 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.99%)
CPHL 84.96 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (1.13%)
DCL 13.80 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (3.76%)
DGKC 173.11 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (0.69%)
FCCL 46.20 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.28%)
FFL 15.89 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.21%)
GCIL 26.96 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (4.01%)
HUBC 150.00 Increased By ▲ 4.44 (3.05%)
KEL 5.28 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.57%)
KOSM 6.42 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
LOTCHEM 20.80 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.36%)
MLCF 85.63 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (0.9%)
NBP 126.10 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (1.07%)
PAEL 41.76 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.1%)
PIAHCLA 22.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.63%)
PIBTL 10.22 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (5.47%)
POWER 13.97 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.65%)
PPL 165.00 Increased By ▲ 1.53 (0.94%)
PREMA 42.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.8%)
PRL 33.00 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.55%)
PTC 22.80 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (4.06%)
SNGP 118.29 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (1.11%)
SSGC 45.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.59%)
TELE 8.00 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.14%)
TPLP 10.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.68%)
TREET 24.12 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (3.12%)
TRG 56.90 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.89%)
WTL 1.53 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 14,139 No Change 0 (0%)
BR30 40,135 No Change 0 (0%)
KSE100 138,666 No Change 0 (0%)
KSE30 42,353 No Change 0 (0%)
Jul 18, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-07-18

Wage employment: Women in Pakistan earn significantly less than men: study

Hamza Habib Published July 18, 2025 Updated July 18, 2025 08:02am

ISLAMABAD: Pakistani women in wage employment earn significantly less than men —by approximately 25 to 30 percent, depending on the wage metric. The disparity is especially stark in the informal economy, where the gap widens to 40 percent due to limited enforcement of labour laws and lack of protections.

This was revealed at the launch of Pakistan’s Gender Pay Gap Report.

Stakeholders on this occasion unanimously agreed on short, medium, and long-term objectives and jointly developed a National Action Plan to address the gender pay gap. Participants emphasised that closing these disparities can increase women’s labour force participation and drive inclusive economic growth.

The national workshop — organised by the Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development (MOPHRD) in collaboration with the International Labour Organization (ILO) — brought together policymakers, employers, workers’ representatives, and technical experts to identify practical policy and legal reforms to promote equal pay and wage equity.

It identifies key drivers of this gap, including occupational segregation, informal work, and discriminatory practices. Crucially, much of the gap remains unexplained by observable factors such as education, skills, or occupation—pointing to deep-rooted, systemic inequality. While Pakistan has made some progress, narrowing the gap from 33 per cent in 2018, it continues to lag behind regional peers.

Alongside a detailed legal and policy review, the report offers actionable recommendations for aligning Pakistan’s labour legislation with ILO standards, particularly the Equal Remuneration Convention, 1951 (No 100). The findings aim to support national stakeholders—government, employers, and workers—in crafting coordinated strategies to reduce the gender pay gap and advance social justice in the world of work.

The event convened policymakers, employers, workers’ organizations, members of minimum wage boards, labour inspectors, the national statistics institution, and academia to explore structural barriers that confine women to low-paying roles and limit their career progression.

In his keynote address, Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry, federal secretary MOPHRD, stated Pakistan is committed to ensuring equal pay for work of equal value. This report and action plan mark a critical step towards unpacking the barriers that hold women back in the economy. This will help Pakistan move progressively against its obligations as part of the ratified ILO Convention 100 on Equal Remuneration (1951) and Convention 111 on Discrimination (1958).

Geir Tonstol, ILO Country Director for Pakistan, said, “This workshop marks a pivotal step forward—from diagnosing the causes of the gender pay gap to developing a national action plan grounded in practical, scalable solutions. We now have the evidence, the commitment, and the partnerships to move from promise to practice. The ILO stands ready to support Pakistan in advancing fair and transparent wage-setting systems, formalising informal work, and creating real opportunities for women across all sectors.”

Xavier Estupinan, wage specialist at ILO Decent Work Team, Regional Office for Asia and the Pacific, said, “The report highlights the ‘sticky floor’ effect—where women are stuck in low-paid, low-mobility jobs, particularly in the informal economy. Addressing this requires adequate wage-setting mechanisms and meaningful social dialogue. Supporting women’s transition to formal work is essential if we are to reduce wage gaps and ensure fairer, more inclusive labour markets.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Pakistan Pakistani women Wage employment Pakistan Gender Pay Gap Report 2025

Comments

200 characters

Wage employment: Women in Pakistan earn significantly less than men: study

EU, Pakistan reaffirm commitment to implement ‘Strategic Engagement Plan’

Public welfare projects: PM directs third-party validation

Medium- and small-scale agri activities: PM for easy lending policy

MENAAP Region: Wolrd Bank team due on 20th

‘Regulatory Reform Package-01’: CCoRR undertakes comprehensive review of 136 proposals

PM visits NEOC

PPRA approves new set of rules

Digital payment programme for restaurants: PTBA accuses SRB of creating disparity

Marine pollution board holds first meeting in 15 years

UAP Rail Project: Pakistan, Afghanistan, Uzbekistan sign framework deal

Read more stories