Independence Day celebrations: Sindh steps up preparations for organising provincewide events

Recorder Report Published July 18, 2025

KARACHI: The Sindh government has intensified preparations for organising various events across the province in connection with the “Battle of Truth” campaign and Independence Day, August 14.

The Sindh government held a high-level meeting to ensure that the August 14 Independence Day celebrations across the province are magnificent, unique, and memorable. The meeting was chaired by Sindh Senior Minister and Provincial Minister for Information, Transport, and Mass Transit, Sharjeel Inam Memon.

Provincial Ministers Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, Saeed Ghani, Muhammad Bakhsh Mehar, Syed Zulfiqar Shah, Mayor of Karachi Murtaza Wahab, and other senior government officials were in attendance.

Also present were Secretary Education Zahid Abbasi, Secretary Information Nadeem-ur-Rehman Memon, Secretary Auqaf and Zakat Mureed Hussain Rahmoon, Secretary Local Government Dr. Waseem Shamshad Ali, Secretary Transport Asad Zamin, Secretary Sports Munawar Ali Mahesar, and Secretary Women Development Abdul Rashid Zardari.

The mayors of Hyderabad, Sukkur, Larkana, Mirpurkhas, and Shaheed Benazirabad joined the meeting via video link.

The sole agenda of the meeting was the celebration of August 14, which was discussed in terms of organizing events on a focused yet extensive scale in a centralized and distinctive manner.

Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon announced that Independence Day events would commence from August 1 and will continue until August 15—or maybe the entire month of August.

He repeated that Operation Banyan Marsus has to be incorporated in the celebrations, branding province-wide has to be conducted, and there has to be a grand and central program per district.

Syed Nasir Hussain Shah stressed that full public participation should be ensured in the celebrations, and the younger generation must be educated about national history and the sacrifices made for the country. He suggested organizing special programs, cultural exhibitions, seminars, and torch relays as part of the national festivities. The celebrations, he said, should be rich and impactful, with a strong focus on highlighting the sacrifices made during Banyan Marsus.

