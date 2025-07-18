BML 4.93 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.65%)
Pakistan Print 2025-07-18

Cybersecurity firm warns Pakistanis of risks associated with fake QR codes

Recorder Report Published 18 Jul, 2025 06:21am

ISLAMABAD: A renowned cybersecurity company warned Pakistanis about the security risks associated with scanning of fake “QR codes” designed to steal personal or financial information of businesses and individuals.

According to a report of the company released on Thursday, in today’s digital world, QR codes are placed on almost everything - from restaurant menus to museum exhibits, and even utility bills and parking lots. People use them to open websites, download apps, collect loyalty program points, make payments and transfer money, and even for charity donations. The accessible and practical technology is convenient for many, including cybercriminals, who have already rolled out a variety of QR-based schemes.

Kaspersky experts have identified the top security risks when scanning QR codes. QR codes can direct users to fraudulent websites designed to steal personal or financial information, such as passwords and credit card numbers. Attackers can impersonate legitimate sites, such as banks or streaming services, and trick users into entering their credentials. Some QR codes can trigger the download of malicious applications that compromise the security of the user’s device, especially if it is not protected against unauthorized installation.

During special events or sales periods like holiday sales, a fake QR code can redirect users to make payments to fraudulent accounts. A QR code can also automatically connect the user to Wi-Fi networks controlled by cyber attackers, allowing them to intercept their communications.

“QR codes are a fertile ground for potential manipulation, especially as they appear in various everyday contexts such as receipts, flyers, and signage. Attackers have nearly endless possibilities to exploit them. As these codes have already become an integral part of our daily lives, it is essential for users to know how to use them safely and responsibly,” says Seifallah Jedidi, Head of Consumer Channel for META at Kaspersky.

