BML 4.93 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.65%)
BOP 12.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.69%)
CNERGY 7.14 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.99%)
CPHL 84.96 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (1.13%)
DCL 13.80 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (3.76%)
DGKC 173.11 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (0.69%)
FCCL 46.20 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.28%)
FFL 15.89 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.21%)
GCIL 26.96 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (4.01%)
HUBC 150.00 Increased By ▲ 4.44 (3.05%)
KEL 5.28 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.57%)
KOSM 6.42 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
LOTCHEM 20.80 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.36%)
MLCF 85.63 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (0.9%)
NBP 126.10 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (1.07%)
PAEL 41.76 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.1%)
PIAHCLA 22.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.63%)
PIBTL 10.22 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (5.47%)
POWER 13.97 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.65%)
PPL 165.00 Increased By ▲ 1.53 (0.94%)
PREMA 42.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.8%)
PRL 33.00 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.55%)
PTC 22.80 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (4.06%)
SNGP 118.29 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (1.11%)
SSGC 45.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.59%)
TELE 8.00 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.14%)
TPLP 10.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.68%)
TREET 24.12 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (3.12%)
TRG 56.90 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.89%)
WTL 1.53 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 14,141 Increased By 276.6 (2%)
BR30 40,136 Increased By 636.7 (1.61%)
KSE100 138,666 Increased By 2285.5 (1.68%)
KSE30 42,353 Increased By 806.9 (1.94%)
Jul 18, 2025
Markets Print 2025-07-18

Auto, AI drive China stocks higher

Reuters Published 18 Jul, 2025 06:21am

HONG KONG: Chinese shares edged up on Thursday, buoyed by regulatory support for the auto sector and renewed optimism in AI-related stocks, while Citi upgraded China equities, citing improved earnings trends and structural growth themes.

At market close, the Shanghai Composite index climbed 0.4% to 3,516.83, and China’s blue-chip CSI300 index was up 0.7%.

Leading gains were AI-related shares that added 1.8% and the info tech sector that jumped 2.1%, as news that Nvidia will ramp up supply of H20 chips to China lifted sentiment.

Auto stocks edged up 1.7% after authorities pledged to regulate the excessive competition and intense price wars in the electric vehicle (EV) industry.

In Hong Kong, the benchmark Hang Seng Index closed flat but held near a four-month high.

The biotech and healthcare sectors rallied more than 5% each after US President Donald Trump dialled down his harsh tone towards China, offering fresh optimism about the trade deal prospects.

Analysts at Citi upgraded China equities to “overweight”, citing comparatively improved earnings outlook, reasonable valuations, and structural themes such as AI and corporate governance reforms.

Internet names are among the top picks, as recent headlines about resumed sales of AI chips by US companies to China could be incrementally positive, the analysts said.

“While the domestic economic picture remains mixed, a potential acceleration in support for domestic demand could be an upside catalyst,” they said in a note on Thursday.

