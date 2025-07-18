Firm trend on cotton market

LAHORE: The local cotton market on Thursday remained steady and the trading volume remained satisfactory.

Cotton Analyst Naseem Usman told Business Recorder that the rate of new cotton in Sindh is in between Rs 16,500 to Rs 16,600 per maund and the rate of cotton in Punjab is in between Rs 16,100 to Rs 16,300 per maund.

The rate of Phutti in Punjab is in between Rs 6,800 to Rs 7,200 per 40 kg and the rate of Phutti in Sindh is in between Rs 6,500 to Rs 7,100 per 40 kg. The rate of cotton in Balochistan is in between Rs 16,300 to Rs 16,400 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Balochistan is in between Rs 6,800 to Rs 7,200 per maund.

Approximately, 200 bales of Shahdad Pur, 600 bales of Sanghar were sold at Rs 16,250 per maund, 1600 bales of Tando Adam were sold in between Rs 16,200 to Rs 16,250 per maund, 400 bales of Jhang were sold at Rs 16,700 per maund, 400 bales of Burewala, 200 bales of Taunsa were sold at Rs 16,600 per maund, 600 bales of Mongi Bangla were sold at Rs 16,575 per maund, 400 bales of Mian Chano, 400 bales of Hasil Pur were sold at Rs 16,500 per maund, 400 bales of Khanewal were sold at Rs 16,600 per maund and 600 bales of Peer Mahal were sold at Rs 16,400 to Rs 16,500 per maund.

The Spot Rate remained unchanged at Rs 16,300 per maund. Polyester Fiber was available at Rs 338 per kg.

