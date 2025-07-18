Activities of Karachi Port Trust, Port Qasim

KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 110,586 tonnes of cargo comprising 73,803 tonnes of import cargo and 36,783 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 73,803 comprised of & 55,703 tonnes of Containerized Cargo & 18,100 tonnes of Liquid Cargo.

The total export cargo of 36,783 comprised of 21,624 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 217 tonnes ofBulk Cargo, 10,942 tonnes of Cement & 4,000 tonnes of Liquid Cargo.

Around, 07 ships namely, Hmm Promis, Ginga Tiger, Mnerva Lydia, Cl Contigo, Xin Xin Hai 2, One Reliability & Ubena berthed at the Karachi Port Trust.

As many as 03 ships namely, MT Sargodha, MT Shalamar & Kmtc Chennai sailed from the Karachi Port Trust.

PORT QASIM

A total of eight ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them two ships, CMA CGM Verdi and Hansa Africa left the port on Thursday morning, while five more ships, Jin Wang Ling, Eva Diamond, Flora Maris, Ullswater and Nord Utopia are expected to sail on Thursday afternoon.

Cargo volume of 151,820 tonnes, comprising 113,509 tonnes imports cargo and39,311 export cargo carried in 4,125 Containers (2,495 TEUs Imports &1,630 TEUs Export)was handled at the port during last 24 hours. There are 12 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them five ships, Asia Inspire, Kim Oldendorff, Al-Jassasiya, ST Cergue and Akij Noble carrying Palm oil, Soya Bean Seed, LNG and Coal are expected to take berths at LCT, FAP, EETL, MW-4 and PIBT respectively on Thursday 17th July, while another containers ship ‘Xin Lian Chang’ is due to arrive at outer anchorage on Friday 18th July, 2025.

