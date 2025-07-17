BML 4.93 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.65%)
BOP 12.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.69%)
CNERGY 7.14 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.99%)
CPHL 84.96 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (1.13%)
DCL 13.80 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (3.76%)
DGKC 173.11 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (0.69%)
FCCL 46.20 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.28%)
FFL 15.89 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.21%)
GCIL 26.96 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (4.01%)
HUBC 150.00 Increased By ▲ 4.44 (3.05%)
KEL 5.28 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.57%)
KOSM 6.42 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
LOTCHEM 20.80 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.36%)
MLCF 85.63 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (0.9%)
NBP 126.10 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (1.07%)
PAEL 41.76 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.1%)
PIAHCLA 22.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.63%)
PIBTL 10.22 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (5.47%)
POWER 13.97 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.65%)
PPL 165.00 Increased By ▲ 1.53 (0.94%)
PREMA 42.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.8%)
PRL 33.00 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.55%)
PTC 22.80 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (4.06%)
SNGP 118.29 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (1.11%)
SSGC 45.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.59%)
TELE 8.00 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.14%)
TPLP 10.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.68%)
TREET 24.12 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (3.12%)
TRG 56.90 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.89%)
WTL 1.53 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 14,141 Increased By 276.6 (2%)
BR30 40,136 Increased By 636.7 (1.61%)
KSE100 138,666 Increased By 2285.5 (1.68%)
KSE30 42,353 Increased By 806.9 (1.94%)
Jul 17, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Islamabad, EU agree to enhance cooperation across key sectors

BR Web Desk Published July 17, 2025 Updated July 17, 2025 07:48pm

Pakistan and the European Union (EU) on Thursday held the 10th round of their Political Dialogue in Brussels, reaffirming their commitment to strengthen the broad-based partnership and expand cooperation across key sectors, including diplomacy, security, trade, and multilateral engagement.

Foreign Secretary Ambassador Amna Baloch led the Pakistani delegation, while the EU side was headed by Ambassador Olaf Skoog, Deputy Secretary-General of the European External Action Service (EEAS), according to a statement issued by the Foreign Office.

Pakistan, Afghanistan, Uzbekistan sign rail link agreement under UAP corridor

The meeting reviewed progress under the Strategic Engagement Plan (SEP) signed in 2019, covering all its pillars.

Both sides discussed the full spectrum of bilateral cooperation and agreed to explore incorporating enhanced security-related aspects into the existing framework of the Political Dialogue.

Regional and global developments of mutual interest, including situations in South Asia, the Middle East, and Europe, were also discussed in depth.

EU and Pakistan hold talks on global, regional peace and strategic stability

The two sides noted areas of strategic convergence and expressed commitment to diplomacy, multilateralism, and the peaceful resolution of conflicts.

They also agreed to deepen collaboration in multilateral forums, including the United Nations, and to build on the momentum of recent high-level exchanges to further institutionalise and expand engagement under structured dialogue mechanisms.

Political Dialogue in Brussels Pakistan EU Political Dialogue Ambassador Amna Baloch

Comments

200 characters

Islamabad, EU agree to enhance cooperation across key sectors

SBP-held foreign exchange reserves rise $23mn, clock in at $14.53bn

FO says unaware of US President Trump’s reported visit to Pakistan

Pakistan, Afghanistan vow to strengthen security, address cross-border concerns

Pakistan, Afghanistan, Uzbekistan sign rail link agreement under UAP corridor

PMD forecasts more thundershower for upper parts as Punjab declares emergency

Rupee remains stable against US dollar

3 TTP terrorists killed in joint operation in KP’s Bannu

2 killed as building roof collapses in Karachi’s Lyari

NDMA reports 54 more deaths in rain-related incidents, warns of urban flooding

Read more stories