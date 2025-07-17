Islamabad, EU agree to enhance cooperation across key sectors

Pakistan and the European Union (EU) on Thursday held the 10th round of their Political Dialogue in Brussels, reaffirming their commitment to strengthen the broad-based partnership and expand cooperation across key sectors, including diplomacy, security, trade, and multilateral engagement.

Foreign Secretary Ambassador Amna Baloch led the Pakistani delegation, while the EU side was headed by Ambassador Olaf Skoog, Deputy Secretary-General of the European External Action Service (EEAS), according to a statement issued by the Foreign Office.

The meeting reviewed progress under the Strategic Engagement Plan (SEP) signed in 2019, covering all its pillars.

Both sides discussed the full spectrum of bilateral cooperation and agreed to explore incorporating enhanced security-related aspects into the existing framework of the Political Dialogue.

Regional and global developments of mutual interest, including situations in South Asia, the Middle East, and Europe, were also discussed in depth.

The two sides noted areas of strategic convergence and expressed commitment to diplomacy, multilateralism, and the peaceful resolution of conflicts.

They also agreed to deepen collaboration in multilateral forums, including the United Nations, and to build on the momentum of recent high-level exchanges to further institutionalise and expand engagement under structured dialogue mechanisms.