BML 4.93 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.65%)
BOP 12.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.69%)
CNERGY 7.14 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.99%)
CPHL 84.96 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (1.13%)
DCL 13.80 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (3.76%)
DGKC 173.11 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (0.69%)
FCCL 46.20 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.28%)
FFL 15.89 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.21%)
GCIL 26.96 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (4.01%)
HUBC 150.00 Increased By ▲ 4.44 (3.05%)
KEL 5.28 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.57%)
KOSM 6.42 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
LOTCHEM 20.80 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.36%)
MLCF 85.63 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (0.9%)
NBP 126.10 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (1.07%)
PAEL 41.76 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.1%)
PIAHCLA 22.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.63%)
PIBTL 10.22 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (5.47%)
POWER 13.97 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.65%)
PPL 165.00 Increased By ▲ 1.53 (0.94%)
PREMA 42.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.8%)
PRL 33.00 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.55%)
PTC 22.80 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (4.06%)
SNGP 118.29 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (1.11%)
SSGC 45.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.59%)
TELE 8.00 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.14%)
TPLP 10.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.68%)
TREET 24.12 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (3.12%)
TRG 56.90 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.89%)
WTL 1.53 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 14,141 Increased By 276.6 (2%)
BR30 40,136 Increased By 636.7 (1.61%)
KSE100 138,666 Increased By 2285.5 (1.68%)
KSE30 42,353 Increased By 806.9 (1.94%)
Jul 17, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Trump’s tariffs cloud G20 finance chiefs’ meeting in South Africa

Reuters Published 17 Jul, 2025 06:53pm

DURBAN: South Africa urged G20 countries to show global and cooperative leadership to tackle challenges including rising trade barriers, as the club’s finance chiefs met on Thursday under the shadow of President Donald Trump’s tariff threats.

The G20, which emerged as a forum for cooperation to combat the 2008 global financial crisis, has for years been hobbled by disputes among key players that have been exacerbated by Russia’s war in Ukraine and Western sanctions on Moscow.

Host South Africa, under its presidency’s motto “Solidarity, Equality, Sustainability”, has aimed to promote an African agenda, with topics including the high cost of capital and funding for climate change action.

In opening remarks, South Africa’s Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana said the G20 must provide strategic global leadership, cooperation and action in the face of complex challenges.

“We have a critical role to play in revitalising and strengthening multilateralism by fostering inclusive dialogue, reinforcing rules-based cooperation and driving collective action in global challenges that no country can solve alone,” he said.

Trump says US will stick to 25% tariff on Japan, may have deal with India soon

“The need for bold cooperative leadership has never been greater.”

Questions, however, are lingering over the ability of the finance chiefs and central bankers meeting in the coastal city of Durban to tackle those issues and others together. The G20 aims to coordinate policies, but its agreements are non-binding.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent will not attend the two-day meeting, his second absence from a G20 event in South Africa this year.

Bessent also skipped February’s Cape Town gathering, where several officials from China, Japan and Canada were also absent, even though Washington is due to assume the G20 rotating presidency at the end of the year.

Michael Kaplan, acting undersecretary for international affairs, will represent the United States at the meetings.

Trump says Indonesia to face 19% tariff under trade deal

A G20 delegate, who asked not to be named, said Bessent’s absence was not ideal but that the U.S. was engaging in discussions on trade, the global economy and climate language.

Finance ministers from India, France and Russia are also set to miss the Durban meeting.

South Africa’s central bank governor Lesetja Kganyago said that representation was what mattered most.

“What matters is, is there somebody with a mandate sitting behind the flag and are all countries represented with somebody sitting behind the flag?” Kganyago told Reuters.

U.S. officials have said little publicly about their plans for the presidency next year, but one source familiar with them said Washington would reduce the number of non-financial working groups and streamline the summit schedule.

Tariff shadow

Trump’s tariff policies have torn up the global trade rule book and clouded the economic outlook. With baseline levies of 10% on all U.S. imports and targeted rates as high as 50% on steel and aluminium, 25% on autos and potential levies on pharmaceuticals, extra tariffs on more than 20 countries are slated to take effect on August 1.

His threat to impose further 10% tariffs on BRICS nations — of which eight are G20 members — has raised fears of fragmentation within global forums.

Germany’s Bundesbank chief said the central bank’s expectation of 0.7% growth in Europe’s largest economy next year could be eaten up if tariffs of 30% threatened by Trump were implemented.

“If tariffs materialise in August, a recession in Germany in 2025 cannot be ruled out,” Joachim Nagel told Reuters in Durban.

Trump’s attacks on U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell was causing concern too in Durban, with Nagel warning against interfering with the independence of central banks.

On the broader agenda, South Africa’s Treasury Director General Duncan Pieterse said the G20 hoped to issue the first communique under the South African G20 presidency by the end of the meetings.

The G20 was last able to collectively issue a communique a year ago.

G20 Tariffs US tariffs Trump tariffs G20 economies

Comments

200 characters

Trump’s tariffs cloud G20 finance chiefs’ meeting in South Africa

FO says unaware of US President Trump’s reported visit to Pakistan

Pakistan, Afghanistan, Uzbekistan sign rail link agreement under UAP corridor

PMD forecasts more thundershower for upper parts as Punjab declares emergency

Rupee remains stable against US dollar

3 TTP terrorists killed in joint operation in KP’s Bannu

2 killed as building roof collapses in Karachi’s Lyari

NDMA reports 54 more deaths in rain-related incidents, warns of urban flooding

PM Shehbaz directs action plan for easy-term loans to boost small, medium-scale agriculture

Honda Atlas flags major hurdles to vehicle exports from Pakistan: AHL

Yamaha, Unique hike motorcycle prices in Pakistan following NEV levy imposition

Read more stories