Kohinoor Textile Mills plans 5-for-1 stock split to broaden investor base

Kohinoor Textile Mills Limited (KTML) has informed the exchange that its Board of Directors (BoD) has proposed the sub-division of equity shares subject to shareholder approval.

“The board has recommended the sub-division of the company’s ordinary shares by reducing the face value from Rs10/- to Rs2/- per share, in accordance with Section 85(1)(c) of the Companies Act, 2017.

“This implies a stock split in the ratio of 5 shares for every 1 share held,” read the notice.

Subsequently, the company’s Memorandum of Association will be amended to reflect the proposed sub-division of shares.

KTML informed that once approved at the Extraordinary General Meeting (EoGM), scheduled to be held on August 15, 2025, the company’s existing subscribed and paid-up capital, currently comprising 269,299,456 ordinary shares of Rs10/- each, will be split into 1,346,497,280 ordinary shares of Rs2/- each.

As a result, eligible shareholders will receive 5 ordinary shares for every 1 share held.

“The stock split aims to broaden Kohinoor Textile Mills’s investor base by making its shares more accessible and affordable for small and retail investors.

“This move is expected to boost market liquidity through increased trading activity. It also underscores the company’s confidence in its long-term growth, reflected in the strong rise in its share price over the past year,” it said.

Thatta Cement plans 5-for-1 stock split to broaden investor base

The listed company was of the view that the split is designed to encourage wider investor participation and strengthen its presence in the equity market.

Incorporated in Pakistan under the Companies Act, 1913, Kohinoor Textile Mills Limited is engaged in the manufacturing of yarn and cloth, processing and stitching the cloth and trade of textile products.