Business & Finance SLCL (Security Leasing Corporation Limited) 1.00 No Change ▼ 0%

Security Leasing Corporation says progressing towards revival

BR Web Desk Published 17 Jul, 2025 03:22pm

Security Leasing Corporation Limited (SLCL) said on Thursday that it was currently in the process of concluding some other settlement with regard to restructuring and revival of the SLCL.

“We are pleased to share an update on the substantial progress made in the restructuring and revival of SLCL, along with efforts toward settling outstanding liabilities with creditors,” the company said in its notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX).

It further said that discussions with some of its creditors were actively ongoing, and it remained optimistic that further agreements will be reached in the near future.

“The results of these initiatives, along with the broader restructuring efforts, will be clearly reflected in our forthcoming annual financial statements.

These positive developments are the outcome of the management’s focused approach and are further supported by the continued cooperation of the Pakistan Stock Exchange.“

SLCL is a public limited company incorporated in 1995 with the assistance of Merrill Lynch Pierce Fenner & Smith Inc., one of the largest USA based Equity and Brokerage Houses in the world.

