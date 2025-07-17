BML 4.91 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.24%)
BOP 13.06 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.23%)
CNERGY 7.17 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.41%)
CPHL 84.50 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (0.58%)
DCL 13.46 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.2%)
DGKC 171.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.19%)
FCCL 45.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.26%)
FFL 15.85 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.96%)
GCIL 27.10 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (4.55%)
HUBC 149.84 Increased By ▲ 4.28 (2.94%)
KEL 5.31 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.14%)
KOSM 6.43 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.31%)
LOTCHEM 20.70 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.88%)
MLCF 85.01 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.16%)
NBP 127.27 Increased By ▲ 2.50 (2%)
PAEL 42.07 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.84%)
PIAHCLA 22.43 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.45%)
PIBTL 10.25 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (5.78%)
POWER 13.92 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.29%)
PPL 164.70 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (0.75%)
PREMA 42.65 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.49%)
PRL 33.16 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.04%)
PTC 22.59 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (3.1%)
SNGP 117.65 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (0.56%)
SSGC 45.98 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.01%)
TELE 8.06 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.9%)
TPLP 10.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TREET 24.18 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (3.38%)
TRG 57.00 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.06%)
WTL 1.53 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 14,107 Increased By 243.3 (1.76%)
BR30 40,020 Increased By 521.2 (1.32%)
KSE100 138,383 Increased By 2002.8 (1.47%)
KSE30 42,232 Increased By 686 (1.65%)
Jul 17, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

European shares rise after four-day drop as ABB shines

Reuters Published 17 Jul, 2025 01:50pm

European shares rose on Thursday after four consecutive sessions of losses, supported by strong quarterly results from Switzerland’s ABB and optimism over a potential trade deal between the United States and the European Union.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index up 0.8% as of 0718 GMT.

ABB jumped 8.2% after the engineering firm posted record quarterly order intake, driven by strong US demand and for products used in data centres to support artificial intelligence.

Shares of rivals Siemens and Schneider Electric added 3.6% and 5.8% respectively.

The three firms were among the top boosts to the European benchmark index.

European chipmakers also recouped some losses from the previous session as TSMC, the world’s main producer of advanced AI chips, posted record profit in the second quarter.

ASML rose 1.7% following 11% drop on Wednesday. In trade, EU’s trade chief Maros Sefcovic headed to Washington on Wednesday for tariff talks, and is expected to meet US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick and Trade Representative Jamieson Greer, an EU spokesperson told Reuters.

Meanwhile, investors awaited for clarity on US-EU trade talks as the bloc readied retaliatory measures if negotiations with Washington failed.

On Wednesday US President Donald Trump eased market anxiety after denying reports that said was planning to fire Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell soon.

He confirmed he floated the idea with Republican lawmakers and renewed his criticism of the Fed chief for not cutting interest rates.

Among other stocks, Evolution gained 6.5% after the Swedish gaming technology company reported its second-quarter results.

European shares

Comments

200 characters

European shares rise after four-day drop as ABB shines

Ad hoc relief: Ministries/Divisions yet to submit list of ‘beneficiaries’

Intra-day update: rupee slightly improves against US dollar

PMD forecasts more thundershower for upper parts as Punjab declares emergency

PM Shehbaz directs action plan for easy-term loans to boost small, medium-scale agriculture

Yamaha, Unique hike motorcycle prices in Pakistan following NEV levy imposition

Pakistan has largest gender employment gap in South Asia, significant pay disparity: ILO

FM Dar to visit Kabul today to sign feasibility framework of tri-nation rail project

PAF fleet arrives in UK for Royal International Air Tattoo 2025

AKD Group Holdings acquires key stake in Pearl Continental Hotels chain

Pakistan, El Salvador sign LoI on crypto collaboration

Read more stories