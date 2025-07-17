BML 4.91 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.24%)
BOP 13.06 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.23%)
CNERGY 7.17 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.41%)
CPHL 84.50 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (0.58%)
DCL 13.46 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.2%)
DGKC 171.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.19%)
FCCL 45.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.26%)
FFL 15.85 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.96%)
GCIL 27.10 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (4.55%)
HUBC 149.84 Increased By ▲ 4.28 (2.94%)
KEL 5.31 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.14%)
KOSM 6.43 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.31%)
LOTCHEM 20.70 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.88%)
MLCF 85.01 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.16%)
NBP 127.27 Increased By ▲ 2.50 (2%)
PAEL 42.07 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.84%)
PIAHCLA 22.43 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.45%)
PIBTL 10.25 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (5.78%)
POWER 13.92 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.29%)
PPL 164.70 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (0.75%)
PREMA 42.65 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.49%)
PRL 33.16 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.04%)
PTC 22.59 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (3.1%)
SNGP 117.65 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (0.56%)
SSGC 45.98 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.01%)
TELE 8.06 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.9%)
TPLP 10.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TREET 24.18 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (3.38%)
TRG 57.00 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.06%)
WTL 1.53 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 14,107 Increased By 243.3 (1.76%)
BR30 40,020 Increased By 521.2 (1.32%)
KSE100 138,383 Increased By 2002.8 (1.47%)
KSE30 42,232 Increased By 686 (1.65%)
Jul 17, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

PM Shehbaz directs action plan for easy-term loans to boost small, medium-scale agriculture

BR Web Desk Published 17 Jul, 2025 01:34pm
PM Shehbaz Sharif chairs a meeting regarding the Agriculture sector in Islamabad

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif directed authorities on Thursday that an action plan regarding the provision of loans on easy terms for medium and small-scale agricultural activities should be presented.

He said this while reviewing a meeting on planning and agri-financing for national agricultural development, read a statement released by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO).

During the meeting, the PM said that for Pakistan’s development in the agricultural sector, providing facilities to small farmers is among the government’s top priorities.

PM Shehbaz calls for comprehensive agri-plan

He added that the provision of modern agricultural facilities to farmers owning less than 12 acres of land should be the top priority, while emphasising that Pakistan’s development is conditional on the agricultural sector and value addition of farmers’ production.

The premier also said that an action plan for providing loans on easy terms to farmers for modern agricultural machinery, artificial intelligence, and quality seeds should also be presented.

Shehbaz Sharif Pakistan’s agriculture

Comments

200 characters

PM Shehbaz directs action plan for easy-term loans to boost small, medium-scale agriculture

Ad hoc relief: Ministries/Divisions yet to submit list of ‘beneficiaries’

Intra-day update: rupee slightly improves against US dollar

PMD forecasts more thundershower for upper parts as Punjab declares emergency

Yamaha, Unique hike motorcycle prices in Pakistan following NEV levy imposition

Pakistan has largest gender employment gap in South Asia, significant pay disparity: ILO

FM Dar to visit Kabul today to sign feasibility framework of tri-nation rail project

PAF fleet arrives in UK for Royal International Air Tattoo 2025

AKD Group Holdings acquires key stake in Pearl Continental Hotels chain

Pakistan, El Salvador sign LoI on crypto collaboration

Read more stories