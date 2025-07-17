PM Shehbaz directs action plan for easy-term loans to boost small, medium-scale agriculture

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif directed authorities on Thursday that an action plan regarding the provision of loans on easy terms for medium and small-scale agricultural activities should be presented.

He said this while reviewing a meeting on planning and agri-financing for national agricultural development, read a statement released by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO).

During the meeting, the PM said that for Pakistan’s development in the agricultural sector, providing facilities to small farmers is among the government’s top priorities.

He added that the provision of modern agricultural facilities to farmers owning less than 12 acres of land should be the top priority, while emphasising that Pakistan’s development is conditional on the agricultural sector and value addition of farmers’ production.

The premier also said that an action plan for providing loans on easy terms to farmers for modern agricultural machinery, artificial intelligence, and quality seeds should also be presented.