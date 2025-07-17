BML 4.91 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.24%)
Emotion, unity and drive help Italy end 28-year wait to reach Euro semi-finals

Reuters Published 17 Jul, 2025 12:44pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

GENEVA: Team unity drove Italy to end their 28-year wait to reach the semi-finals of the Women’s European Championship, Italian midfielder Giada Greggi told Reuters after their 2-1 quarter-final win over Norway.

“I think the humility, the fact that we are a united group, showing our qualities, that’s what made this important result and we brought it home,” Greggi, who came off the bench in the 77th minute of Wednesday’s encounter, said.

The raucous Italian crowd urged their players on, with chants of “forza Italia” and the Stade de Geneve lit up when Cristiana Girelli found the net twice in the second half, including a 90th-minute winner.

“There were a lot of emotions in that (second) goal. It was the whole journey we took, the sacrifices we made and in the end we reached the semi-final,” Greggi stated.

Kerolin hat-trick leads Brazil past Bolivia in dominant Copa America Win

“It was a fantastic feeling. We almost didn’t believe it at the end of the game,” said Michela Cambiaghi who also came on in the 77th minute.

Italy defender Elena Linari said the 35-year-old Girelli was an inspiration for the team.

“Now we’re going to put Girelli in a display case to rest for the semi-final - she deserves it all, and she’s such a huge inspiration for us,” Linari said. It was the first time since 1997 that Italy had reached the semi-finals at a European Championship.

“It was achieved with effort and many sacrifices … today we have shown that we can do very well,” Greggi said.

Before the match Italy’s coach asked his team to close their eyes and think back to the first time they had touched a football, Barbara Bonansea said.

“The feeling I have now is exactly the same. The stadium was packed, the energy was incredible. This achievement fills my heart,” she added. Italy will face either England or Sweden in the semi-final.

