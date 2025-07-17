BML 4.91 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.24%)
Sports

Sabalenka withdraws from US Open tune-up event in Montreal

Reuters Published 17 Jul, 2025 12:38pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

World number one Aryna Sabalenka has decided to skip the U.S. Open tune-up event in Montreal due to fatigue, Tennis Canada announced on Wednesday.

The 27-year old Belarusian’s decision to sit out the July 26-August 7 Canadian Open follows her semi-final appearances at Wimbledon and Berlin and after losing in the French Open final.

“I’m looking forward to kicking off the North American hard-court swing, but to give myself the best chance for success this season, I’ve decided it’s in my best interest to skip Montreal,” Sabalenka said in a Tennis Canada press release.

“I’ll miss my amazing Canadian fans, but I’m already looking forward to seeing you all next year. Thanks for your understanding and support it means the world to me!”

Tennis Canada also said Spanish world number 10 Paula Badosa, who announced this week that she has a fresh back injury, has also withdrawn from the Canadian Open.

