Sabalenka passes Mertens test to reach Wimbledon quarter-finals

LONDON: Aryna Sabalenka maintained her stranglehold over Belgian Elise Mertens with a hard-fought 6-4 7-6(4) victory on Sunday to reach the Wimbledon quarter-finals as she bids for a maiden title at the grasscourt Grand Slam.

The Belarusian top seed came into the match on Centre Court having beaten Mertens 10 times in 12 meetings - the most for her against any player on the WTA Tour - and the one-sided rivalry looked set to continue after she made a strong start.

That impression would change, however, as Sabalenka dropped her level and wasted a 4-1 lead but the three-times major winner recovered quickly and claimed the opening set with a break on the back of a searing backhand crosscourt winner.

“I’m super happy with the performance. It was a battle. She always brings great tennis on court and I’m happy I was able to get this win,” said Sabalenka, who is yet to drop a set in the tournament this year.

“I mean, it’s tough to play against someone you’re quite close to, and she’s a great player, a great person. It’s tricky facing her. I know how smart she is.

“I know that she’s going to fight till the very end and she’ll be trying to find something. She really challenged me today so it’s tough.”

Sabalenka hit a cheeky volley that clipped the net cord in the opening game of the second set but her former doubles partner responded with some solid returning in the next to break and surge ahead.

Her momentum did not last long, though, as Sabalenka drew level after six games and the world number one stepped up again at crucial points in a see-saw tiebreak, which she finished with a crisp forehand volley.

Sabalenka, who has reached 11 quarter-finals in the last 11 majors she has played in, next takes on 37-year-old 104th-ranked German Laura Siegemund and the belief will be growing that she can finally claim the title at the All England Club.

“With your support, guys, I think everything is possible,” she said, addressing the crowd which has warmed to her over the last week.

“It’s such a beautiful tournament. I’ve always dreamed of winning it. Every time I’m on this court, I’m trying to bring my best tennis. I’m trying to fight for every point.

“I’m trying to give my best and really hoping for the best.”