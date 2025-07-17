China, HK shares rise on auto, AI gains, Citi upgrade

HONG KONG: Chinese and Hong Kong shares edged up on Wednesday, buoyed by regulatory support for the auto sector and renewed optimism in AI-related stocks, while Citi upgraded China equities citing improved earnings trends and structural growth themes.

At the midday break, the Shanghai Composite index was up 0.1%, and China’s blue-chip CSI300 index was up 0.3%.

Leading gains were AI-related shares that added 1.2% and the info tech sector that jumped 1.4% to a near four-month high, as news that Nvidia will ramp up supply of H20 chips to China continued to buoy sentiment.

Auto stocks edged up 0.6% after authorities pledged to regulate the excessive competition and intense price wars in the electric vehicle (EV) industry.

In Hong Kong, the benchmark Hang Seng Index edged up 0.1%, also lifted by auto and tech shares.

Meanwhile, the biotech and healthcare sectors rallied more than 4% each.

Analysts at Citi upgraded China equities to overweight, citing comparatively improved earnings outlook, reasonable valuations, and structural themes such as AI and corporate governance reforms.

Internet names are among the top picks, as recent headlines about resumed sales of AI chips by US companies to China could be incrementally positive, wrote the analysts.