BML 4.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.03%)
BOP 13.03 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 7.18 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.56%)
CPHL 84.70 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.82%)
DCL 13.46 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.2%)
DGKC 171.93 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 46.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.15%)
FFL 15.93 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.46%)
GCIL 27.15 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (4.75%)
HUBC 149.80 Increased By ▲ 4.24 (2.91%)
KEL 5.31 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.14%)
KOSM 6.44 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.47%)
LOTCHEM 20.70 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.88%)
MLCF 85.00 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.15%)
NBP 127.18 Increased By ▲ 2.41 (1.93%)
PAEL 42.06 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.81%)
PIAHCLA 22.48 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.67%)
PIBTL 10.22 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (5.47%)
POWER 13.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
PPL 164.65 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (0.72%)
PREMA 42.65 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.49%)
PRL 33.20 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.16%)
PTC 22.63 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (3.29%)
SNGP 117.70 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.61%)
SSGC 46.00 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.05%)
TELE 8.06 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.9%)
TPLP 10.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TREET 24.18 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (3.38%)
TRG 57.00 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.06%)
WTL 1.53 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 14,107 Increased By 243.3 (1.76%)
BR30 40,020 Increased By 521.2 (1.32%)
KSE100 138,345 Increased By 1964.7 (1.44%)
KSE30 42,220 Increased By 674.1 (1.62%)
Jul 17, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

China, HK shares rise on auto, AI gains, Citi upgrade

Reuters Published 17 Jul, 2025 12:09pm

HONG KONG: Chinese and Hong Kong shares edged up on Wednesday, buoyed by regulatory support for the auto sector and renewed optimism in AI-related stocks, while Citi upgraded China equities citing improved earnings trends and structural growth themes.

  • At the midday break, the Shanghai Composite index was up 0.1%, and China’s blue-chip CSI300 index was up 0.3%.

  • Leading gains were AI-related shares that added 1.2% and the info tech sector that jumped 1.4% to a near four-month high, as news that Nvidia will ramp up supply of H20 chips to China continued to buoy sentiment.

  • Auto stocks edged up 0.6% after authorities pledged to regulate the excessive competition and intense price wars in the electric vehicle (EV) industry.

  • In Hong Kong, the benchmark Hang Seng Index edged up 0.1%, also lifted by auto and tech shares.

  • Meanwhile, the biotech and healthcare sectors rallied more than 4% each.

  • Analysts at Citi upgraded China equities to overweight, citing comparatively improved earnings outlook, reasonable valuations, and structural themes such as AI and corporate governance reforms.

  • Internet names are among the top picks, as recent headlines about resumed sales of AI chips by US companies to China could be incrementally positive, wrote the analysts.

  • “While the domestic economic picture remains mixed, a potential acceleration in support for domestic demand could be an upside catalyst,” they said in a note on Thursday.

Chinese and Hong Kong shares

Comments

200 characters

China, HK shares rise on auto, AI gains, Citi upgrade

Ad hoc relief: Ministries/Divisions yet to submit list of ‘beneficiaries’

Intra-day update: rupee slightly improves against US dollar

PMD forecasts more thundershower for upper parts as Punjab declares emergency

PM Shehbaz directs action plan for easy-term loans to boost small, medium-scale agriculture

Yamaha, Unique hike motorcycle prices in Pakistan following NEV levy imposition

Pakistan has largest gender employment gap in South Asia, significant pay disparity: ILO

FM Dar to visit Kabul today to sign feasibility framework of tri-nation rail project

PAF fleet arrives in UK for Royal International Air Tattoo 2025

AKD Group Holdings acquires key stake in Pearl Continental Hotels chain

Pakistan, El Salvador sign LoI on crypto collaboration

Read more stories