FM Dar to visit Kabul today to sign feasibility framework of tri-nation rail project

BR Web Desk Published 17 Jul, 2025 12:01pm

Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar will undertake a day-long visit to Kabul on Thursday, the Foreign Office (FO) announced today.

The FM will be accompanied by a high-level delegation comprising Minister for Railways, SAPM/Special Representative for Afghanistan, and Secretary, Ministry of Railways.

The deputy PM will sign the Framework Agreement on Joint Feasibility Study for the Uzbekistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan (UAP) Railway Project, said the FO.

Inter-regional rail track finalized to connect Pak, Afghanistan, Uzbekistan

“The UAP Railway Project aims to build a rail link to connect Uzbekistan with Pakistan via Afghanistan and facilitate access to Pakistani seaports for Central Asian States,” the FO said.

The ministry added that by facilitating regional trade and transit, the project is expected to promote regional stability, growth and development.

“The DPM/FM’s visit underscores the importance Pakistan attaches to the successful realization of the UAP Railway Project.

The signing of the Framework Agreement on Joint Feasibility Study between the three participating countries in Kabul will be an important step towards its implementation.“

During his visit, Dar will also hold meeting with the Afghan Acting Foreign Minister and will call on Acting Prime Minister of Afghanistan to discuss bilateral matters and exchange views on regional and international developments.

The proposed 573-kilometer rail link, stretching from Tashkent through Kabul to Peshawar and connecting to Gwadar and Karachi ports, carries a projected cost of $4.8 billion. It is poised to serve as a vital artery linking Central Asia’s landlocked economies to international markets, potentially turbo charging economic ties and fostering deeper regional connectivity.

