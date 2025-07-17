Earthquake of magnitude 6 strikes Alaska Peninsula, GFZ says

An earthquake of magnitude 6 struck the Alaska Peninsula, the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ) said on Wednesday.
The quake was at a depth of 10 kilometers (6.21 miles), GFZ said.
|Currency
|Rate
|
USD PKR Interbank Selling / Jul 17
|
285.03
|
USD PKR Interbank Buying / Jul 17
|
284.83
|
USD to Japanese Yen / Jul 17
|
148.67
|
USD to Swiss Franc / Jul 17
|
0.80
|
Pound Sterling to USD / Jul 17
|
1.34
|
Euro to USD / Jul 17
|
1.16
|
UK LIBOR % / Jul 15
|
4.96
|Stock
|Volume
|
S&P 500 / Jul 16
|
6,263.70
|
Nasdaq / Jul 16
|
20,730.49
|
Dow Jones / Jul 16
|
44,254.78
|
India Sensex / Jul 17
|
82,481.83
|
Tokyo Nikkei / Jul 17
|
39,901.19
|
Hang Seng / Jul 17
|
24,541.19
|
FTSE 100 / Jul 17
|
8,965.78
|
Germany DAX 30 / Jul 17
|
24,224.23
|
France CAC40 / Jul 17
|
7,791.07
|Item
|Value
|
Karachi Cotton PKR/37.32 KG / Jul 16
|
16,585
|
Gold 10 Grams PKR / Jul 16
|
305,212
|
Petrol/Litre / Jul 17
|
272.15
|
Crude Oil USD/Barrel / Jul 17
|
66.56
|
Gold Spot USD/Ounce / Jul 17
|
3,335.18
|
Diesel/Litre / Jul 17
|
284.35
|
Cotton US¢/pound / Jul 17
|
68.94
|Stock
|Price
|
Chenab Ltd / Jul 17
Chenab Limited(CHBL)
|
8.65
▲ 1 (13.07%)
|
Askari Life Assur. / Jul 17
Askari Life Assurance Company Limited(ALAC)
|
9.47
▲ 1 (11.81%)
|
Trust Mod. / Jul 17
Trust Modaraba(TRSM)
|
9.72
▲ 1 (11.47%)
|
Gulistan Sp. / Jul 17
Gulistan Spinning Mills Limited(GUSM)
|
7.88
▲ 0.8 (11.3%)
|
Zephyr Textile / Jul 17
Zephyr Textiles Limited(ZTL)
|
16.46
▲ 1.5 (10.03%)
|
Int. Knit. / Jul 17
International Knitwear Limited(INKL)
|
31.85
▲ 2.9 (10.02%)
|
Habib Insurance / Jul 17
Habib Insurance Company Limited(HICL)
|
18.55
▲ 1.69 (10.02%)
|
Sitara Peroxide / Jul 17
Sitara Peroxide Limited(SPL)
|
17.69
▲ 1.61 (10.01%)
|
ICC Industries / Jul 17
ICC Industries Limited(ICCI)
|
14.52
▲ 1.32 (10%)
|
Zahid Jee Textile / Jul 17
Zahidjee Textile Mills Limited(ZAHID)
|
137.76
▲ 12.52 (10%)
|Stock
|Price
|
Shahzad Tex. / Jul 17
Shahzad Textile Mills Limited(SZTM)
|
72
▼ -5.22 (-6.76%)
|
Pak Gen.Ins. / Jul 17
The Pakistan General Insurance Co. Ltd.(PKGI)
|
10
▼ -0.71 (-6.63%)
|
First Capital Equities / Jul 17
First Capital Equities Limited(FCEL)
|
3.70
▼ -0.25 (-6.33%)
|
Crescent Cotton / Jul 17
Crescent Cotton Mills Limited(CCM)
|
52.52
▼ -3.39 (-6.06%)
|
National Silk / Jul 17
The National Silk & Rayon Mills Limited(NSRM)
|
125.01
▼ -7.22 (-5.46%)
|
Parmount Sp. / Jul 17
Paramount Spinning Mills Limited(PASM)
|
4.75
▼ -0.25 (-5%)
|
Atlas Ins. Ltd / Jul 17
Atlas Insurance Limited(ATIL)
|
89.70
▼ -4.31 (-4.58%)
|
MACPAC Films / Jul 17
MACPAC Films Limited(MACFL)
|
54.76
▼ -2.62 (-4.57%)
|
First Tri-Star Mod. / Jul 17
First Tri-Star Modaraba(FTSM)
|
13.51
▼ -0.57 (-4.05%)
|
Shabbir Tiles / Jul 17
Shabbir Tiles & Ceramics Limited(STCL)
|
17.90
▼ -0.74 (-3.97%)
|Stock
|Volume
|
Pak Int.Bulk / Jul 17
Pakistan International Bulk Terminal(PIBTL)
|
47,733,957
▲ 0.53
|
First Dawood Prop. / Jul 17
First Dawood Properties Limited(FDPL)
|
17,073,307
▲ 0.6
|
Thatta Cement / Jul 17
Thatta Cement Company Limited(THCCL)
|
11,872,460
▲ 1.93
|
Ghani Chemworld / Jul 17
Ghani Chemworld Limited(GCWL)
|
9,593,746
▲ 1.2
|
Hub Power Co. / Jul 17
The Hub Power Company Limited(HUBC)
|
9,590,049
▲ 4.15
|
Cnergyico PK / Jul 17
Cnergyico PK Limited(CNERGY)
|
6,779,253
▲ 0.13
|
Ist.Capital Sec / Jul 17
First Capital Securities Corporation(FCSC)
|
6,457,682
▲ 0.19
|
Treet Corp / Jul 17
Treet Corporation Limited(TREET)
|
6,442,835
▲ 0.77
|
Ghani Global Holding / Jul 17
Ghani Global Holdings Limited(GGL)
|
5,750,865
▲ 0.89
|
Sui South Gas / Jul 17
Sui Southern Gas Company Limited(SSGC)
|
4,988,724
▲ 0.45
